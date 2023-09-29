Getting seeds down to the right depths is one of the key requirements when it comes to successfully establishing crops of forage maize.

According to Maizetech’s managing director, John Foley, seed should be placed at a depth of around 2 inches.

“Seed that drop on to the surface can cause problems when they are covered with a layer of plastic.

“In the first instance, birds cannot get at them. So they will germinate and cause problems for the other plants coming up from below,” he added.

But he also highlighted that a planting depth of 2 inches or more is required to allow maize seed establish a strong root system.

“This cannot happen if they are at or just below the surface,” Foley warned as he also highlighted that the recommended fertiliser requirements for maize crops are fast changing, particularly where potash (K) is concerned.

Foley added: “Up to now the thinking was that 60 units of K per acre would meet full crop requirement. This is now recognised as a very inadequate figure. The total potash requirement for maize is actually in the region of 200 units/ac.

“Animal slurries are very valuable sources of potash. However, these tend to be ploughed down to depths of 8 inches prior to planting.

“This means that freshly germinated maize seeds are coming through in what can only be described as a potash deficit environment.”

As a result according to Maizetech’s managing director it is now strongly recommended that additional, bagged potash is placed with the seed at time of planting.

Maize crops

However he is also very aware that bringing heavy machinery on to land during the month of October can lead to soil compaction problems.

“But this will only be an issue at headlands and it is these areas of fields only that should be sub-soiled after a maize crop has been harvested.

“It is important that fields of maize should be completely harvested at the one visit, if this at all possible.

“The fact is that mature crops of maize are drawing large volumes of water from the soil while the plants are alive,” Foley added.

He has warned that if heavy machinery is brought across stubble on a second occasion, in order to finish the harvesting of a crop, significant compaction problems will arise across the entire planted area.”

According to Foley, maize crops are increasing in dry matter at a rate of around 2% per week at the present time.

“Starch values are increasing at a similar rate. “Approximately 50% of the dry matter within forage maize is contained within the cobs.

“Crops can be harvested when the leaves directly adjacent to the cobs start to turn pale in colour,” he said.