Ireland has the potential for a biomethane industry which would replace over a quarter of our natural gas demand, according to a new report.

The Biomethane Energy Report, being launched today (Thursday, September 7) by Gas Networks Ireland, says that biomethane production could reduce Ireland’s total emissions by almost 4 million tonnes per year.

Biomethane is a carbon neutral renewable gas derived from organic sources such as landfill, food waste and agricultural waste.

It is fully compatible with the existing national gas network and existing appliances, technologies and vehicles.

Biomethane

The report is based on findings from responses to a market testing Request for Information (RFI) issued by Gas Networks Ireland to current and future biomethane producers in October 2022.

It found that 176 projects throughout Ireland have the overall potential to produce 14.8 terawatt-hours (TWh) of biomethane per annum, amounting to 26% of Ireland’s current gas demand.

The top five counties in terms of prospective biomethane production volumes are: Cavan; Kildare; Limerick; Cork; and Monaghan.

As part of the government’s Climate Action Plan there is a target to produce up to 5.7 TWh of biomethane by 2030.

Gas Networks Ireland first introduced domestically-produced biomethane onto Ireland’s gas network in 2020.

Last year, the utility transported 41 gigawatt hours (GWh) of biomethane in the national network.

Report

Biomethane contributes to circular economies as it can be made from farm and food waste.

Its by-products include a digestate that can be used as a fertiliser and carbon dioxide, which can be used by other industries, including the production of carbonated drinks.

Cathal Marley, Gas Networks Ireland’s chief executive, said that the report being published today shows there is both a strong interest in and demand for biomethane production in Ireland.

“Ireland has a real opportunity to develop a biomethane industry at scale.

“This will be a significant step on the road to decarbonising Ireland’s energy system as well as the overall economy and will also offer numerous benefits for the agricultural economy, through the decarbonisation of the agri-food sector.

“Biomethane will become a key indigenous energy resource in the coming years and a source of major investment in the rural economy,” he said.

However, Marley warned that there are challenges to the emerging sector.

“While the first Irish policy support for biomethane is in development, it is essential that it provides a framework that delivers long-term price certainty for biomethane producers and ensures that the planning and permitting process is aligned to the specific needs of the sector,” he said.

Gas Network Ireland is now planning to develop a contract and tender process for the procurement of biomethane for its own use.