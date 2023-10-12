The AXA National Dairy Show has confirmed that the judge for this year’s competition has been changed at the last minute due to unforeseen circumstances.

This year’s show had been set to be judged by Danish Holstein breeder Niels Erik Haahr, who has worked with cattle in Germany and Scandinavia.

However, the AXA National Dairy Show has confirmed over its social media channels that Haahr is unable to travel to Ireland for the event.

“Due to circumstances out of our hands, and very unfortunately, our originally appointed judge, Niels Erik Haahr, is unable to travel due to Covid-19,” organisers said.

Taking Haahr’s place is Northern Ireland-based breeder Ashley Fleming, of the Potterswalls Jersey herd in Downpatrick, Co. Down.

The AXA National Dairy Show said: “We have the honour, at such short notice, to welcome a very well known gentleman across Europe to judge our show. We will be delighted to welcome Mr. Ashley Fleming of the Potterswalls Herd of Jerseys based in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland.”

Fleming is a renowned Jersey breeder, having won several awards at the Balmoral Show in Northern Ireland.

AXA National Dairy Show

The AXA National Dairy Show takes place tomorrow (Friday, October 13) and Saturday (October 14) in the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co. Cork, and Agriland, as the event’s official media partner, will bring all the news and updates throughout the two days.

The Green Glens Arena has been home to the show since its first event in 1982, where the show has been run under the auspices of the Cork Holstein Frisian Club, a branch of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) since its inception.

The Green Glens Arena is located just off Station Road, Millstreet, Co. Cork, where organisers say there is an abundance of free parking available at the show, with disabled access available.

The National Dairy Show sees the best dairy breeders exhibit heifer calves, heifers in milk, and mature cows across the two-day event.

A trade show will also be taking place, with anyone interested in machinery well covered for the day – tractors, diet feeders, milking equipment and much more will be on display for punters.