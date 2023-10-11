With the AXA National Dairy Show kicking off on Friday, October 13, the town of Millstreet, Co. Cork is geared up to host the two-day event.

The show is returning to Millstreet’s Green Glens Arena on Friday, where it will run until Saturday, October 14.

The Green Glens Arena has been home to the show since its first event in 1982, where the show has been run under the auspices of the Cork Holstein Frisian Club, a branch of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) since its inception.

To get to the 41st National Dairy Show, Agriland, the official media partner, has compiled directions for those travelling to north-west Co. Cork to attend the event.

Directions

The Green Glens Arena is located just off Station Road, Millstreet, Co. Cork, where organisers say there is an abundance of free parking available at the show with disabled access available.

For those driving from Co. Dublin, they can travel through the M50 south, before exiting to the M7, M8 to Mitchelstown, then following the N73 and N72 towards Millstreet.

Travelling from Co. Limerick, drivers should head south and follow the signs for Charleville by travelling on the N20 to Mallow, before taking the N72, continuing to the R583 to the venue.

Driving from Cork city, to head to the Green Glens Arena, follow the N40 (Cork South Ring Road), N22, and the R582 from Macroom to Millstreet.

Travelling from Co. Kerry, those leaving from Tralee can take the N22, before heading on the N72 after Killarney, towards the R582 to Millstreet.

Organisers have said bus routes are available from Cork and Killarney to Millstreet, while there is also a train station in the town.

National Dairy Show

The National Dairy Show sees the best dairy breeders exhibit heifer calves, heifers in milk and mature cows across the two-day event.

A trade show will also be taking place, with anyone interested in machinery well covered for the day – tractors, diet feeders, milking equipment and much more will be on display for punters.

Friday will see the AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards take place, where the awards recognise a new product or service, which has been launched in the past 12 months, that has revolutionised some aspect of dairy farming.

Judging in the show ring commences at 3:30p.m on Friday, and on Saturday, it will see the earlier start time of 9:30a.m. The supreme champion is expected to be named at 5:00p.m.

Entry prices for the AXA National Dairy Show for adults are €20, €15 for students and OAPs, €10 for under 18s, while under 12s go free.