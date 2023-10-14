Eedy Doorman Fame has claimed the supreme champion title this afternoon (Saturday, October 14) at the 2023 AXA National Dairy Show.

This year marks the 41st anniversary of the event which took place at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

Judge Ashley Fleming from the Potterswalls Herd in Downpatrick had the difficult task of selecting a supreme champion.

Fleming chose Eedy Doorman Fame, exhibited by R&S, J&L Helen, as his supreme champion of the AXA National Dairy Show; she also claimed best udder and exhibitor-bred champion.

The third calver which is out of the first calf Jason Helen bought is sired by Val-Bisson Doorman and her dam is Clonpaddin Bk Fame Et. Eedy Doorman Fame with Jason, Laura, Robert and Silvia Helen

Reserve champion went to Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3; she was exhibited by Philip Jones from Hallow Holsteins.

Her dam is Hallow Solomon Twizzle Et and she is sired by Mr D Apple Diamondback.

Honourable mention went Edey Damion Acclaim; she was exhibited by the Helen Family from Eedy Holsteins. Denis Kiely show director, Tom McCarthy from AXA, Richard Hamilton IHFA president, Brendan Greenan with Eedy Doorman Acclaim, Philip Jones with Hallow Solomon Twizzle Et, Jason Helen with Eedy Doorman Fame, Robert, Laura, Silvia Helen, Ursula Forrest President of Cork Club and Rachel Martin

Kildarby Perseus Blanche exhibited by Owen Cleary won the highest economic breeding index (EBI) award.

The awards for premier breeder and premier exhibitor were both claimed by Philip and Linda Jones from Hallow Holsteins.

Holstein results

The results from the AXA National Dairy Show Holstein classes are as follows:

Class 15: Confined cow in milk:

Champion: Robinview Pharo Candy 474, exhibited by Michael McGrath;

Reserve: Cunniamstown Mimis Hagley, exhibited by Richard Skehan;

Honourable mention: Lisbrack Flame 18, exhibited by Richard Skehan.

Class 16: Senior three-year-old cow in milk born between January 1, 2020, and August 31, 2020:

Champion: Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3 exhibited by Philip Jones;

Reserve: Laurelelem Apple Brilliant exhibited by Rickey Barrett;

Honourable mention: Rosstemple Beauty Queen Rc exhibited by John Curtin.

Richard Hamilton IHFA president, judge Ashley Fleming, Philip Jones with Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3, Eamon Coleman Eurogene, Mary Duggan Eurogene, Linda Jones

Class 17: Four-year-old cow born between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019:

Champion: Eedy Doorman Fame exhibited by R&S, J&L Helen;

Reserve: Wilt Elise Imp exhibited by Bryan and John O’Connor;

Honourable mention: Cradenhill Eliza Imp exhibited by Richard Kingston

Richard Hamilton IHFA president, Michael Dennisonn from Semex, judge Ashley Fleming, Brendan Greenan with Eedy Doorman Fame, Laura, Jason, Silvia, Robert Helen and John Tobin from Munster

Class 18: Five-year-old cow in milk born between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2018:

Champion: Hallow Sol Twizzle exhibited by Philip Jones;

Reserve: Evergreen Susie Mist 26 Rc exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy;

Honourable mention: Bawnmore Mogul Jane exhibited by Bryan and John O’Connor.

Richard Hamilton IHFA president, judge Ashley Fleming, Will Jones with Hallow Sol Twizzle,

Stephen Dowling from Dumasc Gentics and Linda Jones

Class 19: Mature Cow in milk born before December 31, 2017:

Champion: Edey Damion Acclaim, exhibited by R&S, J&L Helen;

Reserve: Hallow Atwood Carmen, exhibited by Philip Jones;

Honourable mention: Laurelem Slick Brilliant exhibited by Rickey Barrett.

Richard Hamilton IHFA president, judge Ashley Fleming, Brendan Greenan with Eedy Doorman Fame,

Robert, Silvia, Laura, Jason Helen and Breige Garry from Lely

Class 20: Production Class: Judged on conformation. Confined to cows having produced over 3,000kg lifetime combined fat and protein:

Champion: Hallow Atwood Carmen, exhibited by Philip Jones;

Reserve: Laurelelm Slick Brilliant, exhibited by Rickey Barrett;

Honourable mention: Lissaniskey McDougal T Unity, exhibited by J&D Murphy.

Class 21: Group of 3 females owned by exhibitor:

Champion: Hallow Holsteins, Philip Jones;

Reserve: Eedy Holsteins R&S, J&L Helen;

Honourable mention: Cedarmore Holstein, Bryan and John O’Connor.

Will Jones, Andrea Rafferty, Philip Jones, Laurence Feeney IHFA chief executive and Richard Hamilton IHFA president

Intermediate Holstein Champion

The intermediate Holstein champion title went to Jones Lambda Twizzle, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones.

Her dam is Hallow Solomon Twizzle ET and she sired by Farnear Delta-Lambda-Et. Judge Ashley Fleming, Richard Hamilton IHFA president, Izzy Jones with Jones Lambda Twizzle, Ted and Rory Jones, Ursula Forrest President of Cork Club and Brian Harte from Tom Harte Farm Services

Reserve champion went to Cherryblossom Unix Sue Imp, exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy.

Her dam is Absolute Emmy Sue Et and her sire is Croteau Leaperron Unix.

Honourable mention went to Hallow Denver Twizzle, exhibited by Philip Jones. Judge Ashley Fleming, Richard Hamilton IHFA president, Andrea Rafferty with Hallow Denver Twizzle, Manus Murphy with Cherryblossom Unix Sue Imp, Izzy Jones with Jones Lambda Twizzle, Ted and Rory Jones, Ursula Forrest President of Cork Club and Brian Harte from Tom Harte Farm Services

Class 10: Confined heifer in milk:

Champion: Cunniamstown Mimis Hagley, exhibited by Richard Skehan;

Class 11: Two-year-old heifer in milk born on or after March 1, 2021:

Champion: Cherryblossom Unix Sue Imp exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy;

Reserve: Eedy Rubicon Acclaim, exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes:

Honourable mention: Leagh Chief Magpie ET, exhibited by Melvin Masterson.

Class 12: Junior three-year-old heifer/cow in milk born between September 1, 2020, and February 28, 2021:

Champion: Jones Lambda Twizzle, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones;

Reserve: Hallow Denver Twizzle, exhibited by Philip Jones;

Honourable mention: Jones Crushtime Patricia, exhibited by Jones, Knowslesmere and P Conroy.

Judge Ashley Fleming, Izzy Jones with Jones Lambda Twizzle and Kevin Quilter from AHV

Junior Holstein champion

The Junior Holstein champion title went to Hallow Alligator Carmen, exhibited by Philip Jones.

She is out of Hallow Atwood Carmen and is sired by Stantons Alligator-Et. Judge Ashley Fleming, Catherine Heffernan MSD, Michelle Crowley MSD, Kate Jones with Hallow Alligator Carmen, Philip Jones, Ursula Forrest President of Cork Club and Linda Jones

Reserve champion went to Jones Lambda Jasmine ET, exhibited by Ballywalter Farms.

Her dam is Jones Doorman Jasmine ET and she is sired by Farnear Delta-Lambda-ET.

Honourable mention went to Hilltara Diamondback Clevage, exhibited by Philip Jones. Judge Ashley Fleming, Catherine Heffernan MSD, Michelle Crowley MSD, Will Jones with Hilltara Diamondback Clevage, Andrea Rafferty with Jones Doorman Jasmine ET, Kate Jones with Hallow Alligator Carmen, Philip Jones, Ursula Forrest President of IHFA Cork club and Linda Jones

Class 5: Heifer born on or after February 1, 2023:

Champion: Jones Lambda Fame, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones;

Reserve: Akeragh Chief Adeen 2013, exhibited by Eileen and Peter Kennelly;

Honourable mention: Euro Lambda Carmen, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin.

Judge Ashley Fleming, Izzy Jones with Jones Lambda Fame and Niall Duffy from Dovea Genetics

Class 6: Heifer born between December 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023:

Champion: Hallow Alligator Carmen, exhibited by Philip Jones;

Reserve: Jones Lambda Jasmine ET, exhibited by Ballywalter Farms;

Honourable mention: Edey Chief Of Acclaim, exhibited by R&S, J&L Helen.

Judge Ashley Fleming, Kate Jones with Hallow Alligator Carmen, Connie Horan and Geariod O’Shea from McDonnell Bros

Class 7: Heifer born between between October 1, 2022, and November 31, 2022:

Champion: Rathard Unix Adina, exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes;

Reserve: Euro Chief Helena, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin;

Honourable mention: Clahaneleish Chief Sunrise, exhibited by Donal O’Connell.

Class 8: Heifer born between between July 1, 2022, and September 31, 2022:

Champion: Boleybawn Chief Brenda, exhibited by Steve and Maria McLoughlin;

Reserve: Jones Chief Jay Z, exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes;

Honourable mention: Redhead Unix Koba 2 ET Imp, exhibited by Steve and Maria McLoughlin.

Judge Ashley Fleming, Rachel Corley with Boleybawn Chief Brenda, Anthony Kealy

and Sean Flynn from The Farm Store

Class 9: Heifer born between January 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022:

Champion: Hilltara Diamondback Clevage, exhibited by Philip Jones;

Reserve: Sprucegrove Crush Della 2286, exhibited by Keypoint Holsteins;

Honourable mention: Sprucegrive Crushabull Sirtea, exhibited by Keypoint Holsteins.

Judge Ashley Fleming, Will Jones with Hilltara Diamondback Clevage and Des Twomey from Dairygold

Jersey champion

A breeder of pedigree Jerseys Ashley Fleming selected his champion Jersey at the AXA National Dairy Show to be Cloonboygher Gilly, exhibited by Eamonn McLoughney.

The heifer in milk is sired by St-Lo Video ET and her dam is Kilgarriffe Gaby. Judge Ashley Fleming, Eamonn McLoughney with Cloonboygher Gilly, Cathal, Anna and Helen McLoughney, Ursula Forrest President of Cork Club and Micheal O’Donovan

Reserve champion went to fourth calver Euro Joel Prance, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin.

She is out of Suirvally I.P. Prance and is sired by Guimo Joel ET.

Honourable mention went to the Junior Champion from yesterday, Jones Ferdinand Cupid, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones. Judge Ashley Fleming, Izzy Jones with Jones Ferdinand Cupid, Daniel Curtin with Euro Joel Prance, Eamonn McLoughney with Cloonboygher Gilly, Cathal, Anna and Helen McLoughney,

Ursula Forrest President of Cork Club and Micheal O’Donovan

Class 13J: Jersey heifer in milk:

Champion: Cloonboygher Gilly, exhibited by Eamonn McLoughney;

Reserve: Ballyealan Barce Daisy 3600, exhibited by Tom Lynch;

Honourable mention: Kingdom Barca Lisa, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin.

Class 14J: Jersey cow in milk:

Champion: Euro Joel Prance, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin;

Reserve: Ballyealan Joel Louise, exhibited by Tom Lynch;

Honourable mention: Moorshill Daisybell B, exhibited by Patrick Ahern.

Highest EBI was claimed by Gabriel Chrome Rose, exhibited by Robert Shannon.

Day one saw Fleming select Jones Ferdinand Cupid, exhibited by Gary and Izzy Jones as his Junior Jersey Champion.