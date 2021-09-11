Kevin Quaid was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia when he was just 53.

With ‘Lewy bodies’ there are abnormal clumps of protein that build up over time in the brain. These protein deposits disrupt nerve cell connections in the brain and cause changes in movement, thinking, behaviour and alertness.

Kevin and his wife Helena have since become powerful advocates for people living with dementia, as well as their families and carers.

Kevin, who is the vice chair of Alzheimer Europe, is part of the Irish dementia networking group. He has written about his experience of being diagnosed in his book; ‘Lewy Body Dementia Survival and Me.’

He is continuously working to raise awareness of Lewy Body Dementia and his book came about after he found very little information on the condition. He wanted to help and support other people diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and so, he and Helena set up the Kanturk cafe.

Dementia cafes

The cafes are free of charge and aim to provide a safe and supportive place for people living with dementia, their families, health professionals and anyone interested in supporting people living with the condition in their communities.

With the number of people being diagnosed with dementia increasing every year, those affected can find it difficult to get information, advice and support.

Advertisement

It is estimated that 64,000 people in this country are living with dementia at present and 7,000 new cases are said to be diagnosed annually. There are approximately 4,000 people in this country with early onset dementia, according to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The cafes around the country set out to provide a space to facilitate interaction and guidance, led by a committee of volunteers who have experience and interest in supporting people living with the condition, along with their families. A number of professionals are also involved.

Nenagh and Ballina-Killaloe are launching their dementia cafe offering with a virtual cafe featuring Kevin Quaid as guest speaker on Tuesday, September 14, at 11:00a.m.

Communities in rural areas

In the past, the Alzheimer’s Society in the UK said that people with dementia in rural areas were becoming increasingly isolated. The dementia rural communities guide detailed how the double jeopardy of living in a rural community and having dementia meant many people felt excluded and disempowered, unable to access support, guidance and basic elements of community life like transport, shops, health care, pharmacies and banks.

For the moment, the cafés will be held online, via zoom.

This event will be hosted online via Zoom by Silver Arch family resource centre in Nenagh and Killaloe-Ballina family resource centre, with the support of the Irish Dementia Café Network.

Download Our Free App