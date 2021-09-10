Irish male farmers experience some of the highest levels of adverse health outcomes relative to other occupations – particularly in relation to heart disease, cancers and mental health.

That is according to a study, That’s Me I am the Farmer of the Land”: Exploring Identities, Masculinities, and Health Among Male Farmers’ in Ireland’, which sheds light on the socio-cultural environment that shapes male farmer behaviour when it comes to looking after their health.

Despite these high levels of adverse outcomes, many of them do not seek help until their illness reaches crisis point.

The study’s lead author, Conor Hammersley said that many farmers view seeking help as an ‘admission of failure’ and a betrayal of a masculine image of themselves as men and farmers.

“They tend to prioritise farm work and the health of their animals over their own health and safety,” he said.



The study identified a sense of obligation on the part of male farmers to put their ‘bodies on the line’ and, consequently, sacrifice their health.

The study found that how (male) farmers socially identify and express themselves, can lead them to delay seeking help for physical and mental health needs.

For many farmers, the act of opposing health-enhancing behaviours, or help-seeking behaviour could be seen as an active demonstration of manliness and part of ‘being a farmer’.

The authors argue that the associated behaviours of what many perceive to be ‘manly’ behaviour needs to be exposed as a construct that is inherently unhealthy.

The study noted that unless greater attention is paid to male farmers’ health, they will be left unsupported, and in danger of adding to the poor health statistics.

The next stage of the project aims to develop a training programme, ‘On Feirm Ground’, to take into consideration farmers’ concerns by providing farm advisors and consultants with the knowledge and skills to support farmers to be proactive in managing their health.

The study was conducted by a collaborative group from Teagasc, the National Centre for Men’s Health at Institute of Technology, Carlow, and the Centre for Health Behaviour Research in Waterford Institute of Technology.

