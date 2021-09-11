A vintage tractor and car run in aid of a local project is set to hit the midlands this weekend – with a fun family day out promised by organisers.

Coolrain Annual Vintage Run is scheduled to kick off in the Co. Laois village this Sunday (September 12) with a charity walk, jog and run preceding the motoring meet-up.

Organised by Coolrain Vintage Club, the walk and run event will begin at 11:00a.m on the day – with sign-in for the vintage run penned in for 11:30a.m.

All funds raised on the day will go to Coolrain Playground Development Fund, organisers have confirmed.

Refreshments will be available afterwards at Hogan’s Pub in the Laois village.

Advertisement

Previous tractor runs in the village have boasted impressive arrays of all things vintage, from feisty Fords to marvellous Masseys, and even the odd Honda 50.

While last year’s run was cancelled due to Covid-19, 2019 saw the 12th annual Coolrain run which was held in memory of long-time tractor run participant Hannah Dooley, who passed away earlier that year at the age of 95.

The 2019 run saw proceeds raised on the day put towards Coolrain Tidy Towns.

For those interested in taking part, further details can be obtained on the run from Coolrain Vintage Club here.

Download Our Free App