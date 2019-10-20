Machines set to motor through the midlands next weekend

Machines will be motoring in the midlands – Co. Laois to be precise – next weekend with two separate tractor runs – one general tractors and one vintage vehicles – in the pipeline.

First up, the sixth annual Errill Charity Tractor Run will take place next Sunday, October 27, in Errill, Co. Laois.

The day will consist of a children’s toy tractor run followed by the main run, which is open to all types of tractors, both old and new.

The charities that will benefit from this year’s event are the Irish Kidney Association and Cuisle Cancer Support Centre along with some local groups, according to organisers.

The day will kick off with the Errill Children’s Tractor Run, which will hold registration from 12:45pm, with the mini event kicking off at 1:00pm.

Entry will cost €2 – with a number of prizes up for grabs at the event – including a John Deere toy tractor.

This will be followed by the main run, which will have registrations open from 1:00pm with the start time of 2:00pm.

Advertisement

There will be refreshments and music afterwards in Ray’s Bar, Errill, along with a raffle and spot prizes. For those thinking about heading along, more details are available on social media here.

Coolrain vintage run

In addition, the 12th annual Coolrain Village Vintage Run will be held next Sunday, October 27, according to Coolrain Vintage Club.

A proper throwback in time is planned, with preparations underway for: a vintage tractor run; a vintage car run; and a Honda 50 and vintage motorbike showcase.

The run is being held in conjunction with a 6km fun run, which will see local rural-dwellers walk, jog and run the set route at 11:00am on Sunday. Adults will be charged €10 to take part, while children can enter for free.

The vintage run will then kick off at 12:00pm, with food, music and a monster raffle to be held afterwards.

This year’s event is being held in memory of longtime vintage run participant Hannah Dooley, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 95.

All proceeds from the day will go towards Coolrain Tidy Towns, according to organisers. For those interested, more details can be found on the vintage club’s Facebook page.