Historic equestrian property and home to 12 classic winners up for grabs

Crotanstown Stud, located at Crotanstown, Curragh, Co. Kildare, is an historic estate, sharing an important social, cultural and historical association with the equestrian activities in this region.

On 8ac of land, it is currently for sale by private treaty through Savills.

It is located: 3km to the Curragh Racecourse; 3km to Newbridge; 6km to Kilcullen; 8km to Kildare; 14km to Punchestown Racecourse; 15km to Naas; 50km to Dublin City; and Dublin Airport is 58km in distance.

The Curragh Racecourse, spiritual home of flat racing in Ireland, is considered to be one of the finest racetracks in the world.

History

Crotanstown House is one of the racing lodges of the Curragh, with the lodges remaining in stature on the periphery of the Curragh and maintaining an air as important symbols of the great Irish racing dynasty.

The Curragh itself, believed to date back a phenomenal 2,000 years, has been used as a place of sport, games and competitions.

There are records dating back to the time of The High King of Ireland, Connaire Mor, who visited the games at the Curragh with four chariots.

Equestrian facilities

There is a separate entrance for the cottage and the equestrian facilities.

The equestrian facilities are a key feature and include:

40 stables;

A sand arena;

Various stores;

A lunging area;

A horse walker;

A Dutch barn with lean-to, midden and hard standing.

The equestrian facilities are presently let.

Additional outbuildings include a double garage next to the main house and also a charming summer house situated in the garden.

The extensive grounds are a particular feature of the property and surround the house, extending to about 8ac of mature grounds, wooded policies, lawns and about 3ac of land suitable for grazing.

The garden is well maintained with beds and borders, an orchard, a pond and a Tudor-style rose garden. There are numerous mature species of trees on the grounds which includes a tennis court and a former swimming pool.

Crotanstown House

Crotanstown House is a substantial and gracious 19th century property, with accommodation in all extending to about 8,664ft².

The house is entered through pillared bespoke electric gates which open onto a private treelined driveway leading to a gravelled parking area to the front of the house.

An extensive programme of internal and external renovation has been carried out by the current owners, providing comfortable modern family day living and formal entertaining.

The accommodation is laid out over two floors; the layout of the floorplans is shown in the below gallery.

Lastly, adjoining the house is a cottage extending to about 1,345ft². The accommodation is laid out over two floors.

The ground floor includes a hall, living room, dining room and kitchen; while the first floor comprises a landing, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

For interested enquiries

Crotanstown House is for sale by private treaty and has a guide price of €1,850,000.

Offers may be submitted to the selling agents: Savills, 33 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2; or by emailing: [email protected].

Further information can be found online.