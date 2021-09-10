A move to set a limit on herd size over the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reference period will have a detrimental impact on the national beef herd and the suckler beef farmer in equal measure, according to the Beef Plan Movement (Beef Plan).

“This approach is inconsistent with the criteria and requirements set out for the dairy and tillage sectors,” said Beef Plan’s Pat Nagle.

“If the criteria, as set out, are implemented, the unique Irish suckler herd will be decimated.

“This will hasten the drive towards factory-farm production and possibly encouraging imports from other parts of the world.”

He added:

“Many of these regions generate greater greenhouse gas emissions per kilogramme of beef and may well have lower farming standards.”

Suckler beef – more detrimental?

According to Nagle, there is a school of thought prevailing in Ireland that suckler beef farming is more detrimental to the environment.

He commented:

“It appears that these misconceptions are being supported by the Department of Agriculture’s approach to providing CAP support to the sector”

Beef Plan points to recent research at Oxford University that has highlighted flaws in the global warming potential (GWP) modelling.

Advertisement

In addition, submissions from research scientists at the University of California Davis have urged European policy makers to carefully reflect on the use of the current GWP100 convention for methane.

Nagle continued:

“Ireland’s intergovernmental panel on climate change has recently discussed and accepted the science as it relates to GWP.

“This could have a considerable impact on the carbon footprint of suckler production, cutting greenhouse gas emissions per kilogramme of beef by up to 50%.”

He concluded:

“We urge the department to review and analyse these reports and to incorporate the latest and most accurate science before implementing requirements that drive the wrong outcomes for Irish agriculture.

“The latest EU advice is that the top performing dairy cattle are producing 63% higher nitrates than the average suckler cow. There is a direct correlation between nitrates and emissions: this needs to be addressed.”

Download Our Free App