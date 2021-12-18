John Gilligan has made the decision to retire from his position as manager of Delvin Mart.

Gilligan’s decision comes after 19-years of service to Delvin Mart and over 50 years working in livestock marts in the region.

Commenting on John’s decision to retire, Delvin Mart’s Thomas Potterton thanked John for his service.

Speaking to Agriland, Thomas said: “John joined us in 2003 so he is here almost 20 years and he has been an exceptional mart manager during his time.”

“He is very fair and ensured the whole process of running a mart went smoothly. As manager, John always ensured issues were dealt with promptly and discreetly and ran a very good show here at Delvin Mart.”

Previously, John was in Edgeworthstown, Granard and Mullingar Mart, and joined the Potterton team in 2003.

Advertisement

Continuing, Thomas explained: “He has certainly been a key part for us in building Delvin Mart up to where it is today.

“Our final sale of the year was only a week before Christmas and we had 120 cows on offer, 40 lots of weanlings and a good showing of bullocks and heifers – so it was a very big sale for the time of the year.

“We will miss him here as mart manager but John is a farmer himself and has a huge interest in vintage machinery and he will now have more time to focus on these.”

John will be still a regular attendee at Delvin Mart buying and selling cattle, and his expertise will no doubt still be called on from time to time in the future.

Concluding, Thomas wished all patrons and staff of Delvin Mart a Happy Christmas and a prosperous new year, and outlined that Delvin Mart will reopen on Thursday, January 6, 2022, with its weekly sale of cattle.