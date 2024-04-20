The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) issued over €4.3 million in outstanding scheme payments to farmers over the past week.

The latest data published the department shows that payments worth €1.85 million were made under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

119,926 farmers have now received a total of €828 million under the schemes.

This figure includes 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (€31.6 million) and 2023 National Reserve (€4.3 million)

DAFM

The figures, which cover the week up to Friday (April 19), outline that €460,000 was paid out to farmers under the 2023 Eco Scheme.

The department has now issued over €308 million to 120,141 farmers through the scheme which was introduced as part of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Some €150,000 was issued to farmers who were part of the 2023 National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme, which has now paid out a total of €5.3 million to 8,402 farmers.

The data shows that the data paid €1.27 million to farmers for the Fodder Support Scheme (FSS) which was introduced last year.

An additional €67,767 was issued by the department under the 2022 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC).

DAFM paid out €55,132 this week to farmers in the 2023 Organic Farming Scheme (OFS). 3,848 farmers have now received a combined €39.4 million under that scheme.

While €24,000 was paid out to farmers who were awaiting payment under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

TAMS

The figures state that €471,882 was also paid out over the past week under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS).

Earlier this week, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue confirmed that all eligible applications under tranche 3 of TAMS 3 will be approved.

A total of 3,802 applications were received across the ten available TAMS 3 measures

The minister also confirmed the closing dates for the remaining tranches of TAMS 3 that will be undertaken in 2024.

Tranche 4 is now open and will close for applications on Friday, September 6, and tranche 5 will close on Friday, December 6, 2024.