There are over 1,400 farmers in the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) who have yet to receive an advanced payment.

These 85% advance payments began issuing in November 2023, followed by a further payrun in November 2023.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue confirmed that an additional advance payment payrun was processed last week to include 114 applicants that have recently been processed and cleared for payment.

The minister said these payments should reach applicants bank accounts this week.

However, Minister McConalogue said: “There are a total of 1,433 participants who have yet to receive an advance payment. County No. of farmers Carlow 30 Cavan 41 Clare 30 Cork 50 Kerry 78 Donegal 219 Dublin 14 Galway 170 Kildare 28 Kilkenny 33 Laois 16 Offaly 22 Leitrim 49 Limerick 14 Longford 31 Louth 13 Mayo 145 Meath 59 Monaghan 20 Roscommon 98 Tipperary 41 Sligo 71 Waterford 15 Westmeath 49 Wexford 50 Wicklow 47 Total 1,433 Participants who have yet to receive an advance SIS payment Source: DAFM

The minister confirmed that of the 1,433 without advance payments, “some of these will never generate a payment for a variety of reasons, i.e., no sheep census submitted, no BISS [Basic Income Support Scheme] submitted etc.

“Processing of these files including appeals of same is continuing,” he added.

Donegal was the county with the highest number of SIS participants yet to receive an advance payment, with 219.

Co. Galway was second highest with 170, followed by Co. Mayo with 145 scheme participants yet to receive the 85% advance payment.

To-date, the number of farmers that have been paid an advance payment for the SIS currently stands at 16,938.

The SIS is funded under Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

It provides support to sheep farmers for carrying out actions that improve animal health and welfare in the sheep sector, and builds on the progress made by the previous Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS).

The 15% balancing payments are due to commence in late May 2024.