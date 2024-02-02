Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has announced the opening of year 2 of the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) to new entrants.

The SIS is funded under Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027, and provides support to sheep farmers for carrying out actions that improve animal health and welfare in the sheep sector, and has a budget allocation of €100 million.

For the purpose of year 2 of the scheme, a new entrant to this scheme is defined as an applicant who has applied for a new flock number within the period from December 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023.

A new entrant can also be an applicant with an existing flock number who has not held or traded in sheep for a three-year period from December 1, 2020 to November 30, 2023.

Advertisement

Applications must be made on the Agfood system, and can be made from today until the closing date at 5:00p.m on February 29.

Commenting on the scheme, Minister McConalogue said: “This is the second year of the SIS, a scheme supporting animal health and welfare that is building on the progress made by its predecessor, the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

“The annual opening for new entrants that I have facilitated in this scheme demonstrates the continuing commitment of this government to the sheep sector for the coming years. I welcome the opening of the application process for entry to year two of the SIS for qualifying new entrants, and encourage them to apply,” the minister added.

New sheep scheme

Meanwhile, a new sheep scheme that is currently in a draft stage is set to be finalised within the coming weeks, Agriland understands.

Advertisement

This new scheme is understood to be a standalone scheme from the current SIS, and it will incorporate the €8/ewe payment that was announced for the sheep sector during Budget 2024.

Agriland understands that this new sheep scheme is, at present, a draft proposal that is expected to be finalised in four to six weeks.

In a meeting held with officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine last month, the Irish Farmers’ Association national sheep committee submitted two tasks for consideration in the proposed new scheme that would support shearing and dipping in the sector.

These submissions were understood to have been “taken seriously into consideration” by the department officials, along with other “additional tasks” that may be incorporated within the new scheme, according to sources.