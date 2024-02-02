The annual Agricultural Colleges Challenges Day is set to be held later this month in Kildalton Agricultural College in Co. Kilkenny.

Twelve students from six agricultural colleges will participate in competitions such as tug of war, a simulator challenge, stockjudging, fencing and tractor driving on Wednesday, February 14.

The challenges bring students together from six agricultural colleges:

Kildalton Agricultural College;

Mountbellew Agricultural College, Co. Galway;

Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Co. Cavan;

Gurteen Agricultural College, Co. Tipperary;

Clonakilty Agricultural College, Co. Cork;

Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry in Co. Limerick.

Anne-Marie Butler, head of education at Teagasc said: “Challenge Day is a highlight of the academic year for all our learners and colleges.

“It’s great to see college teams working together, applying their knowledge and skills across a number of challenges and most importantly having fun.

Niall Beirne at National Broadband Ireland (NBI) said: “NBI is delighted to sponsor the Farm Business and Technology Award for the third year in a row.

“This year the students have been tasked with demonstrating how fibre broadband is benefiting their business, whether that is from an economical, safety or environmental point of view,” Beirne added.

In 2023, a team of three students from Clonakilty took the prize of first place in the Farm Business and Technology Award (pictured below).

The 2023 winners from Clonakilty Source: Macra

One student from each college will have the opportunity to present on leadership in sustainability, with the winner receiving a scholarship of three months placement in an Farm Relief Services (FRS) office.

Colette McInerney at FRS said: “It is a privilege for FRS to be part of the challenge day and award a student with the FRS Memorial Scholarship which plays tribute to our past colleagues and friends of FRS.

“We are looking forward to the presentations of this year’s student cohort as they are always of such high standard and to awarding another work placement to help that student on their career path.”

Elaine Houlihan, Macra president said: “Macra are looking forward to an exceptional day in Kildalton Ag College and we would like to wish all the students the very best of luck on the day.”