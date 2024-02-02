The Good Food Ireland Awards 2024 have been officially launched by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys

The annual event will take place at The K Club, Co Kildare on Monday, November 11.

These cross-sector awards celebrate businesses at every layer of the country’s food and drink industry – from primary producers, to manufacturers, to chefs, shops and restaurants.

Minister Humphreys said: “As Minister for Rural and Community Development, I am delighted to have been in a position to invest in a number of rural and regeneration projects that will do so much in terms of supporting Ireland’s food industry.

“Through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, we are transforming an old historic site in Athy, Co. Kildare, into a state-of-the-rrt food, drink and innovation hub.

“Similarly in Co. Roscommon, we have invested hugely in the Castlerea Food Hub to enable it to become a major driver of food innovation, enterprise and job creation in the region.

“And just last week saw the official opening of the first centre of excellence for the Irish food industry in the country in Athenry, Co. Galway.”

The minister described the Good Food Ireland Awards as a “wonderful” initiative that will showcase all that is good about Ireland’s food industry.

She said that Irish food producers are world leaders in their field.

“I have no doubt that the adjudicators face an extremely difficult task as they choose the respective winners in each award category,” Minister Humphreys said.

“I wish all the participants and organisers the very best of luck and I have no doubt these awards will be a huge success.”

The core emphasis of the Good Food Ireland Awards is the use of local, fresh, seasonal, Irish ingredients, highlighting tourism-hospitality and retail businesses that prioritise local produce and encouraging others.

This in turn supports Irish farmers, food producers and fishermen, sustainably strengthening local economies and communities according to the awards organisers.

Categories

This year’s award categories include:

Producer of the Year;

Sustainability Award;

Food Truck of the Year;

Shop of the Year;

Pub of the Year;

Culinary Haven of the Year;

Hotel of the Year;

Café of the Year;

Outstanding Contribution to Food Production;

Excellence in Food Tourism Award.

Margaret Jeffares, founder and managing director of Good Food Ireland added: “Good Food Ireland is a unique all-island destination brand, showcasing premium culinary and agri-food offerings for almost 20 years, creating competitive advantage and attracting visitors seeking authentic, Irish food and drink experiences.

“I am honoured that Minister Humphreys recognises the important role and benefit to rural and community development.

“We’re on the ground, we work alongside Ireland’s agri-food and tourism industry across the four corners of our island.

“We hear first-hand what is needed from these proud farmers, fishermen, food and drink producers and tourism hospitality providers,” she added.

The founder explained that they use this knowledge to foster a sense of community, encouraging collaboration and knowledge-sharing and promote innovation.

“By highlighting these premium cross-sector experiences, the Good Food Ireland Awards help contribute to economic diversification, increased tourism revenue, preservation of our agricultural and culinary heritage and improved sustainability and quality of life in rural communities,” she continued.

“They celebrate the people who genuinely capture the essence of Ireland’s food and drink, setting it in a cultural context to inspire travellers, international consumers and locals to seek out real, authentic Irish food and drink experiences.”

Dairy farmer and ice-cream producer Ivan Kiersey who co-owns Freezin’ Friesian with his two brothers on their Co. Waterford family farm said: “Being associated with the prestigious Good Food Ireland Awards elevates our brand reputation and recognition amongst consumers, chefs, and food enthusiasts.

“This helps us attract new customers, increase sales, and establish Freezin’ Friesian as a leading primary food producer.”

All businesses that have met strict criteria prior to being approved to the Good Food Ireland collection are automatically eligible for the awards.

For the first time this year there will also be an opportunity for all other businesses around the island of Ireland that believe they share the Good Food Ireland philosophy to enter for free, a dedicated ‘Food Lovers Choice Award’.