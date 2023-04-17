The winners of the Good Food Ireland Awards were announced today (Monday, April 17) at a high-profile business lunch at The K Club in Co. Kildare.

The event was attended by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney and approximately 300 guests including Irish and international chefs, buyers, food and drink writers, media and industry leaders.

The awards are unique in their cross-sector approach and core criteria around commitment to local Irish produce.

They aim to enhance linkages between agriculture and tourism and present opportunities for stimulating local production, retaining tourism earnings in the local area, and improving the distribution of economic benefits of tourism to the four corners of the island.

Good Food Ireland Awards

Co. Cork took home the most awards of the afternoon. Ballymaloe House Hotel was named Culinary Haven of the Year and won the Excellence in Food Tourism award for its Cookery School Organic Farm and Gardens.

The winner of Dairy Producer of the Year was named as Killowen Farm, Co. Wexford. The Dunne family of Killowen Farm

Five Farms Irish Cream won Drinks Producer of the Year and The Lifeboat Inn won the public-voted Food Lovers’ Choice Award for the Wild Atlantic Way region.

Former chef, manager and hotel owner, Declan Ryan, who earned Ireland’s first Michelin star in 1974 alongside his wife Patsy at Arbutus Lodge, was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his remarkable lifelong achievement across both the tourism hospitality sector and the food production sector.

The Europe Hotel and Resort in Co. Kerry received the Supreme Award of The Year, sponsored by Kerrygold.

The country’s food producers are a key focus of the Good Food Ireland Awards according to the organisers. They aim to recognise producers for their premium produce and commitment to Irish provenance, and acknowledge those with a focus on environmental sustainability, preservation and collaboration with the local community.

The Apple Farm in Tipperary was named the overall Producer of the Year while, Eamon Sheehan from Bawnlusk Dairy Farm in Kilkenny was recognised for Outstanding Contribution to Food Production.

Award winners were selected through mystery inspections and assessments of those businesses approved by Good Food Ireland and shortlisted by an independent panel of judges.

Returning for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards were sponsored by Kerrygold, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Bord Bia, Tourism Ireland and National Dairy Council.

Anita Mendiratta, special advisor to the Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), delivered the keynote speech at the awards.

Margaret Jeffares, founder and managing director of Good Food Ireland said: “There has been great excitement around the return of the Good Food Ireland Awards this year.

“Each of those wonderful businesses who made the shortlist are a committed collection of passionate and driven people who genuinely capture the essence of Ireland’s food and drink.

“All the judges would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to today’s winners who we feel really do go above and beyond to inspire travellers, international consumers and locals to seek out real authenticity and Irish provenance.”

Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Simon Coeveney with Paul Heery, general manager of The K Club and Margaret Jeffares, founder of Good Food Ireland. Image: Kevin McFeely

Paul Heery, general manager of The K Club, added: “It has been an absolute pleasure to host today’s business lunch for the Good Food Ireland Awards and see our hotel bursting with some of our country’s greatest food champions.

“Such hard work and passion goes into the production and provision of food and drink across our shores, to see that care and commitment properly recognised and the support businesses give to one another is a very special thing.”

Full list of award winners

Hotel of the Year: The Europe Hotel and Resort, Kerry.

Culinary Haven of the Year: Ballymaloe House Hotel, Cork.

Culinary Haven of the Year – Special Award: Killeavy Castle Estate, Armagh.

Restaurant of the Year: Woodruff Restaurant, Dublin.

Café of the Year: Farmhouse Café & Bakery, Dublin

Pub of the Year: Mikey Ryan’s Bar & Kitchen, Tipperary.

Shop of the Year: Firecastle, Kildare

Food Truck of the Year: Seabiscuit at The Strand Cahore, Wexford.

Sustainability Award Food Production: O’Shea Farms, Kilkenny.

Sustainability Award Hospitality Tourism: Brooklodge & Macreddin Village, Wicklow.

Producer Awards

Meat Producer of the Year: Market House, Ennistymong, Clare.

Fruit & Vegetable Producer of the Year: The Apple Farm, Tipperary.

Fish & Seafood Producer of the Year: Realt na Mara Shellfish, Kerry.

Drinks Producer of the Year: Five Farms Irish Cream, Cork.

Dairy Producer of the Year: Killowen Farm, Wexford.

Jams & Savoury Producer of the Year: Wild Irish Foragers & Preservers, Offaly.

Bakery & Chocolate Producer of the Year: Jinny’s Bakery & Tea Rooms, Leitrim.

Producer of the Year: The Apple Farm, Tipperary.

Excellence in Food Tourism Award: Ballymaloe Cookery School Organic Farm & Gardens, Cork.

Food Lovers’ Choice Award (Wild Atlantic Way): The Lifeboat Inn, Cork.

Food Lovers’ Choice Award (Ancient East): Brogan’s Butchers, Meath.

Food Lovers’ Choice Award (Hidden Heartlands): Wilde Irish Chocolates, Clare.

Food Lovers’ Choice Award (Dublin): Keogh’s Farm Crisps, Dublin.

Food Lovers’ Choice Award (Northern Ireland): Bushmills Inn, Antrim.

Outstanding Contribution to Food Production: Eamon Sheehan, Bawnlusk Dairy Farm, Kilkenny.

Outstanding Contribution to Irish Food and Drink Internationally: Anna Haugh, London, UK.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Declan Ryan, Cork.

Supreme Award of the Year: The Europe Hotel & Resort, Kerry.