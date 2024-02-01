A new sheep scheme that is currently in a draft stage is set to be finalised within the coming weeks, Agriland understands.

This new scheme is understood to be a standalone scheme from the current Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS), and it will incorporate the €8/ewe payment that was announced for the sheep sector during Budget 2024.

Agriland understands that this new sheep scheme is, at present, a draft proposal that is expected to be finalised in four to six weeks.

In a meeting held with officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) last month, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) national sheep committee submitted two tasks for consideration in the proposed new scheme that would support shearing and dipping in the sector.

These submissions were understood to have been “taken seriously into consideration” by the department officials, along with other “additional tasks” that may be incorporated within the new scheme, according to sources.

The creation of a new sheep scheme for farmers may be a quicker process than an increase to the existing SIS payments.

An increase to the SIS payment to Irish sheep farmers would be subject to “the agreement of the European Commission,” according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The current SIS payment to farmers is €12/breeding ewe, upon completion of two actions chosen by the farmer from options provided in the scheme terms and conditions.

“SIS payment rates are based on the agreed costings underlying the actions to be undertaken in the scheme,” Minister McConalogue said.

“Any increase in payments would thus require changes to the actions currently being undertaken by farmers.”

The SIS is an EU co-funded scheme provided for under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

“Any such changes to the details of the scheme would require the agreement of the European Commission,” Minister McConalogue added.

A total of 16,847 farmers received advance payments under the SIS in November 2023, with the remaining 15% balancing payments due to commence in May 2024.