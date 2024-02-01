The president of the European Commission has said that the commission will develop a proposal to reduce the administrative burden on farmers in response to an ongoing wave of protests around the EU.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she acknowledges the concerns from farmers on regulatory requirements that they deal with, and that it was something she wanted to address.

The commission president said she would work with the current presidency of the Council of the EU (which is Belgium, under the rotating six-month presidency system) to develop a plan to reduce paperwork for farmers.

President von der Leyen said that this proposal will be developed in time for the next meeting of the agriculture ministers component of the council, which is slated for February 26, meaning this proposal would be expected this month.

Speaking after a meeting of EU leaders today (Thursday, February 1), the commission president said: “I’m very sensitive to the message that farmers are concerned by administrative burden.

“We will work with the Belgian presidency on a proposal that we will present ready in time before the next agricultural council, to work on reducing administrative burden,” she added. We listen to European farmers.



They can count on European support.



We are addressing short-term challenges.



We will work with @EU2024BE on reducing the administrative burden.



And address the structural challenges faced by the sector in our Strategic Dialogue. pic.twitter.com/Jb3GXWIARf— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 1, 2024

President von der Leyen also commented on farmers’ concerns over the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement, saying: “Of course we have to defend legitimate interests of farmers in our trade negotiations, in particular in ensuring a level playing field in terms of standards when we have trade agreements.”

Advertisement

Her comments come after weeks of protests by farmers in several European countries, including Belgium itself.

Farmers from across Europe brought the city centre in Brussels to a standstill today over their concerns for the future of the sector.

Farmers have been protesting in recent weeks over the prices they are paid, EU regulations, fuel prices and cheap food imports.

They are also calling for an end to the EU-Mercosur deal and other free trade agreements (FTAs).

Advertisement

Over 1,000 tractors blocked streets in Brussels while an emergency summit was being held in the EU Parliament to debate aid for Ukraine.

Police deployed water canons as the protestors threw eggs, stones and lit fires at the entrance to the parliament.

In Ireland, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has decided to organise a number of demonstrations around the country “in solidarity” with their European counterparts.

The president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) , Francie Gorman, said farmers in Ireland have been watching the protests across Europe and want to show support for their European counterparts.

Gorman did not describe the planned show of solidarity as a protest but acknowledged that there is “mounting frustration” among Irish farmers about the impact of EU policy.