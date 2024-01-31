Farmers across the country are planning to take part in a show of “solidarity” tomorrow evening (Thursday, February 1) with their EU counterparts who are also preparing to take their protests to the door of the European Parliament in Brussels.

The president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) , Francie Gorman, said farmers in Ireland have been watching the protests across Europe and want to show support for their European counterparts.

Gorman did not describe the planned show of solidarity as a protest but acknowledged that there is “mounting frustration” among Irish farmers about the impact of EU policy.

He added: “They are just as frustrated by what is happening as farmers in other countries.

“They feel they are being regulated out of business by Brussels bureaucrats and department of agriculture officials who are far removed from the reality of day-to-day farming.”

He said a meeting of the IFA national council tonight had agreed to the show of solidarity but did not indicate how many might take part across the country.

Over 20 farmers gathered with their tractors in Co. Waterford last night (Tuesday, January 30) in “a show of solidarity” with ongoing protests by farmers across Europe.

Demonstrations have taken place in France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and elsewhere in recent weeks.

It comes as they vent their frustrations over European Union environmental policies, rising costs and cheap food imports.

Roads, airports and ports have been blocked as bales of hay, manure and tyres were set on fire in some areas.

European Council meeting

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend a special meeting of the European Council tomorrow in Brussels in a bid to reach agreement on the review of the EU Budget for the next four years.

However farmers also plan to hold a protest at the European Parliament which may provide an unwelcome backdrop for the meeting of EU leaders.

Earlier today there was major disruption in Brussels and across Belgium as the country’s major farmer representative group, Boerenbond, together with Groene Kring, an association for young farmers and horticulturists in Flanders and Eastern Belgium, highlighted what they described as the “concerns and frustrations” of their members.

They have said they are united around the campaign of “Don’t simply put the farmer aside”.

Earlier today there was a strong police presence as farmers drove tractors in the vicinity of the European Parliament and tonight there is a significant number of parked near the building.