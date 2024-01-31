The European Commission has proposed to extend the current autonomous trade measures for Ukrainian exports for one year.

The proposal came today (Wednesday, January 31) to renew the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian and Moldovan exports to the EU for another year, while reinforcing protection for sensitive EU agricultural products.

In a statement from the commission, this proposal has been “done in line with EU commitments to support Ukraine for as long as it takes”.

Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Trade said: “We are maintaining our economic support for both countries, while taking EU farmers’ interests and sensitivities fully into account”.

These autonomous trade measures have been in place since June 2022 and are a key pillar of the EU’s support for Ukraine and its economy.

While the main objective of the ATMs is to support Ukraine, the commission stated the measures are also “mindful of EU farmers’ and other stakeholders’ sensitivities.

Considering a significant increase in imports of some agricultural products from Ukraine to the EU in 2022 and 2023, the renewed ATMs contain a reinforced safeguard mechanism.

This ensures that quick action can be taken in case of significant disruptions to the EU market, or to the markets of one or more member states.

The EU also proposed to renew by another year the suspension of all remaining duties on Moldovan imports in force since July 2022.

Moldova’s exports to the rest of the world have “suffered from Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine,” according to the commission, as these exports “often relied on transit through Ukrainian territory and Ukrainian infrastructure”.

This means in practice that exports of seven agricultural products from Moldova which are subject to tariff-rate quotas will continue to be fully suspended: tomatoes; garlic; table grapes; apples; cherries; plums; and grape juice.

The proposals will now be considered by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.