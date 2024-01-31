Gardaí are investigating the reported theft of up to 30 cattle from a shed in Co. Monaghan.

The cattle are believed to have been stolen from the Laragh area of Castleblayney yesterday morning (Tuesday, January 30) according to the Gardaí.

“A number of livestock were taken in the course of this incident,” it was confirmed.

The farmer who owns the cattle did not want to be named but he told Agriland that he knew something was very wrong as soon as he saw that the padlock on the gate leading into the yard had been snapped.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong, I am only about 10 minutes away from the shed and I am there every day and hadn’t noticed anything before.

“I had around 42 cattle and there are only 12 left now. One of the neighbours told me that he thought that he had heard a lorry going past but it would have taken them a couple of goes to take 30 cattle away.

“These are cattle that are very heavy – they would have been going to the factory in the next couple of weeks and they were all mixed ages.

“I’ve never had anything stolen from me in my life and this is just devastating, the Gardaí came out immediately once I called them and they have been great with helping me with this – but I can’t believe it, I would have never have expected it in this area,” the farmer said.

He said he was now “very concerned” about his cattle.

According to Gardaí no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has warned that current sheep prices could be making them a “target”.

A significant number of sheep were stolen from Hamillstown Lane area of Portglenone, Co. Antrim last weekend and 50 lambs were also stolen from a field on the Teenaght Road in Claudy, Co. Derry last week.

Inspector Moore of the PSNI said: “The current prices sheep are attracting, although good news for the farming industry, does then lend itself as being a target for criminals intent on making money from their criminality.”