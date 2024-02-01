Farmers from across Europe have brought the city centre in Brussels to a standstill today (Thursday, February 1) over their concerns for the future of the sector.

Farmers have been protesting in recent weeks over the prices they are paid, EU regulations, fuel prices and cheap food imports.

They are also calling for calling for an end to the EU-Mercosur deal and other free trade agreements (FTAs).

Over 1,000 tractors have blocked streets in Brussels as an emergency summit was being held in the EU Parliament where leaders agreed to allocate another €50 billion to Ukraine.

Police have deployed water canons as the protestors threw eggs, stones and lit fires at the entrance to the parliament.

Local reports have said that a historic statue has also been damaged in the city centre.

Speaking to reporters earlier, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said: “To the farmers, that are outside. We see you and we hear you.

“You want your voice to be heard, make it heard also in June when you vote for the European Parliament elections.” ECVC is in Place du Luxembourg today to demand an end to EU-Mercosur and ensure fair prices for farmers.



This afternoon we will meet Commissioner @jwojc and the cabinet of @eucopresident to discuss the demands of small-scale farmers!



Farmers voices will be heard! pic.twitter.com/7lhMN5Yam2— European Coordination Via Campesina (@ECVC1) February 1, 2024

It is understood that EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, along with officials from the European Council are set to meet farm organisations to discuss their concerns.

Protests are also taking place today in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Meanwhile, Irish farmers are planning to take part in a show of “solidarity” this evening with their EU counterparts at locations across the country.

The president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) , Francie Gorman, said that farmers in Ireland have been watching the protests across Europe and want to show their support.

Gorman did not describe the planned show of solidarity as a protest but acknowledged that there is “mounting frustration” among Irish farmers about the impact of EU policy.

Macra has also voiced its support for the ongoing farmer protests taking place across Europe.

The European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA), of which Macra is a member, is among the organisations in Brussels today protesting for “dignified living and working conditions”.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan said that the frustrations felt by farmers across the European Union have been well flagged, but are being ignored.

“Food production is in crisis, with 6.5% of farmers in the EU below the age of 35, there is little hope for the future of an industry that will age into obsolescence.

“Macra has for many years been promoting the case of young farmers, the calls being made by Macra have been falling on deaf ears.

“Macra has been told, that the situation in Ireland is no worse than in our EU neighbours.

“Using the fact that we are as bad as our EU neighbours when it comes to succession is a cop out, if there is a real appetite for change, then action as opposed to intransigence is required,” she said.

The Macra president said if the Irish government is serious about the environmental impact of farming, then real action is required on farm succession.

Houlihan said this involves “facilitating transferring the control of land to the next generation, who are both willing and able to make the seismic changes that are required”.

“Continued inaction and a reliance on the measures in CAP to effect the changes that are needed is tantamount to the government burying its head in the sand,” she said.

In Northern Ireland, the Farmers For Action (FFA) group has said that it is ready to support farmers currently protesting across the EU.

The group asked family farmers of all ages to contact them when they are ready to “protest safely in support”.