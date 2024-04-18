Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that all eligible applications under Tranche 3 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) will be approved.

A total of 3,802 applications were received across the ten available TAMS 3 measures. The minister said he is “very pleased” to confirm that all eligible applications received in this tranche will be approved.

Making the announcement today (Thursday, April 18), the minister said: “I am delighted with the high number of applications received under Tranche 3 of TAMS 3, which closed for applications last Friday, April 12″.

The minister also confirmed the closing dates for the remaining tranches of TAMS 3 that will be undertaken in 2024. Tranche 4 is now open and will close for applications on Friday, September 6, and Tranche 5 will close on Friday, December 6, 2024.

“Work is continuing at pace on the approval of Tranche 1 and 2 applications, and this will be followed by the processing of this latest significant batch of applications received under Tranche 3.

“This provides clarity for farmers on the plans for the remainder of this year, and will ensure that they and their advisors have the required time to complete applications,” the minister said.

“Over the years, TAMS has been and continues to be a hugely successful and beneficial scheme. I believe the measures now available across all ten schemes in TAMS 3 ensure that funding is targeted where it is needed most.

“It has delivered key modernisation, environmental and safety improvements on thousands of farms, while at the same time supporting local economies during the construction phase of developments,” he added.

Meanwhile, the DAFM gave the green light to further 137 applications under Tranche 1. The latest DAFM statistics covering the week up to Friday, April 12 show that 6,730 (82%) out of a total 8,203 applications have now been approved.