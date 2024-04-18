Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said that a reduction scheme for dairy cows is “off the table”.

A dairy cow reduction scheme – which has been referred to as a “cull scheme” by some stakeholders – was one of the recommendations of the Food Vision Dairy Group.

Initially, some stakeholders said that they would cautiously give the scheme consideration, while others, such a Macra, were unambiguously opposed to it from the outset.

However, following a formal consultation with stakeholders – which included farm organisations and Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) – the tide turned against the recommended scheme, with several stakeholders ultimately coming out against it (although it did retain supports among others).

As a result, the idea of such a scheme has never been progressed, with Minister McConalogue saying previously that there were no plans in place to do so. Funding for such a scheme did not form part of Budget 2024.

Now, the minister appears to have gone a step further by seemingly scrapping the recommendation altogether.

In a statement to Agriland, the minister said: “I believe in a really positive future for Irish agriculture and our dairy sector.

“Uncertainty, we know, is not conductive to good decision making and while I can’t control the market or the weather, I can give clarity around certain policy directions, including taking the dairy cow reduction scheme off the table.

“I am confident that, working together, we will retain our nitrates derogation and that the growth in productivity and exports achieved by our dairy sector over the last decade can be maintained,” he added.

“Removing the uncertainty created by any discussion around a dairy cow reduction scheme will provide clarity and confidence to farmers who have decisions to make on farm, be that investment or a succession strategy,” Minister McConalogue said.

The scheme was part of the suite of recommendations from the Food Vision Dairy Group, with the aim of reducing emissions from the dairy sector and, by extension, contributing to the wider agriculture sector’s target of reducing emissions by 25% by 2030 (relative to 2018).

However, in response to parliamentary question earlier this month from Fianna Fáil Limerick County TD Niall Collins, the minister said: “There are a number of legal, financial and state aid complexities with implementing a scheme of this nature. For that reason it is not at a stage where it can be easily advanced.

“Therefore proceeding with such a scheme is not a priority for the moment and no exchequer funding provision is currently in place for such a scheme,” Minister McConalogue added.

A similar scheme had also been proposed for beef cows through the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group for the same purpose of reducing emissions. However, this was universally rejected by stakeholders, and the minister confirmed early on that a reduction scheme for beef cows would not be pursued.