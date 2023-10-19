Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said that there is no allocation in his department’s budget for next year to implement a dairy exit scheme.

Such a scheme, referred to by some stakeholders as a dairy cow cull scheme, was a one of the recommendations in the final report of the Food Vision Dairy Group.

This recommendation sparked a mixed response from stakeholders. Initially, a number of stakeholders were tentatively willing to see it explored as an option.

However, a recent consultation with stakeholders saw many of them turn against the idea, with the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) being the only sectoral (non-state) stakeholder still willing to consider an exit scheme, and even then only if certain “red lines” were not crossed.

Advertisement

Macra, meanwhile, was strongly opposed to the idea from the beginning.

In a parliamentary question to Minister McConalogue this week, independent TD for Tipperary Michael Lowry asked the minister for details on what officials at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine are currently considering in relation to a voluntary dairy exit scheme.

In response, Minister McConalogue said: “A key recommendation of the Food Vision Dairy Group was to explore and take forward a voluntary reduction scheme for the dairy herd. Discussion on the proposed scheme with stakeholders has primarily take place within that forum, which includes farm representatives, dairy processors and state agencies.”

“In addition, the department sought the views of group members as to how this scheme might work, bearing in mind the principles, as set down in the report, that need to be considered in the development of such a scheme. My officials are currently working to explore this further.”

However, the minister went on to say that, at the moment, no plans are in place for a dairy exit scheme.

Advertisement

He said: “I want to be clear that no decision has been taken by government to proceed with such a scheme, and no exchequer funding provision is currently in place for such a scheme.

Minister McConalogue added:

“While there is not an allocation in the budget for next year for this specific measure, there are many other measures which are going to significantly contribute to reducing our emissions over the next year and which are being stepped out in a significant way.”

He said: “I will work collectively and collaboratively with farmers and their representatives in charting a pathway forward.”