The cleaning out of a calf shed is vital in order to maintain growth performance and health in your calves during the rearing period.

Although water is used in the cleaning and disinfecting of sheds between calving seasons, it should not be used when calves are in situ.

Calves need to be provided with a bed of straw that allows them to nest, as it helps to prevent their body temperature from decreasing.

Calving trying to maintain body temperature diverts energy away from growth to maintaining body temperature, which is not what you want to happen in your calves.

Calf shed

To keeps calves healthy and warm, the calf shed needs to be cleaned out on a regular basis. All waste organic material should be removed and a fresh bed of straw put in.

Straw is in short supply, so some farms may be using wood chip along with straw in calf sheds this year.

When cleaning out sheds, it is important to remove as much of the older material as possible. By removing this old material, you are reducing the bacterial load placed on the calves.

When farmers or their staff are cleaning out sheds after all of the organic material has been removed, it can be tempting to wash the shed out with a high-volume hose.

This act should be avoided, as it may cause more harm than good.

Bacteria can not survive in a dry environment, so by using water to clean out the calf shed, you may be aiding the growth of bacteria.

By using the hose to wash out the shed, you are introducing more water and/or moisture to the environment.

There is also the potential of aerosolisation within the shed, which could lead to increased levels of sickness within the calves.

Instead of using water, you should just remove all the old bedding, apply a dusting of lime and then add in fresh bedding.