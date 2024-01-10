The poor weather conditions of last year that straw is in short supply in many areas ahead of calving this spring.

Rearing healthy calves that can then achieve growth targets is the main aim during a calves first year of life.

When calves are in the shed straw, it is vitally important that they are provided with a deep bed of straw, which allows them to nest.

This helps them to avoid diverting energy away from growth into maintaining body temperature.

Regular cleaning out and freshening of bedding is important – a calf lying on a wet bed of straw will struggle to maintain their body temperature, which can lead to increased sickness.

Due to challenging weather conditions, straw is in short supply in many areas, and the question raised by many farmers attending the Animal Health Ireland (AHI) CalfCare event, was how to stretch or maximise its use.

For the vast majority of farms, straw will still be the main source of bedding for calves. Speaking at the event, John Donlon, a vet from Teagasc said to prioritise the youngest calves.

He said: “Calves up to three or four weeks, I typically wouldn’t recommend putting anything under straw.

“In a year like this, where you might not have a lot of options, things like wood chip can work to try and help keep that bedding dry.” John Donlon a vet from Teagasc

Continuing, Donlon said: “Straw that is placed directly onto the ground and the calves urinate on top of it, they are going to wet that bedding completely.

“With wood chip, it can peculate through, and keep that bedding dry for a little bit longer.”

Donlon said the principles of leaning on the bedding and your knees being wet still applies, and it should be changed and replaced with fresh bedding.

He only said that farmers can use nesting scores, if you can clearly see a calves feet and legs when it is lying down, the bedding needs to be changed or topped up.

“Calf jackets could be practically useful for many farmers this year, but it is important that they are cleaned between uses.”

Donlon also briefly spoke on dust and the potential risk factor it could pose to calves in shed.

Donlon recommend to remove calves from the shed if bales are dusty or if spreading lime. He also noted that dust can have a negative affect on farmers’ health.