Animal Health Ireland (AHI) has welcomed the inclusion of a testing measure for infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) as part of the new National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS).

The new scheme, announced yesterday (Wednesday, August 3) by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, will pay farmers €15 for each animal tested, up to a maximum of 20 animals.

AHI said that the inclusion of this component in the scheme will be beneficial, with its CEO, Dr. David Graham, saying: “IBR is an important disease that is widespread in Irish beef and dairy herds, reducing efficiency of production and having a negative impact on their economic, environmental and social sustainability.”

Dr. Michael Gunn, who chairs AHI’s technical working group (TWG) on IBR, said that the testing measure in the scheme is aligned to the TWG’s recommendations for a strategic approach to IBR control.

Dr. Gunn also pointed out that this approach is similar to what has been used in other countries.

“The results on the testing will provide each herd with information on the presence and extent of infection in the herd or, alternatively, evidence of the herd being potentially free of infection, and the efficacy of existing control measures,” he commented.

Dr. Gunn added: “This can guide discussion between each farmer and their vet on the development or refinement of a tailored herd health plan.

“Nationally, the results will contribute to ongoing work within the TWG and discussions with industry on options for a national programme,” he added.

As well as providing farmers with money to test for IBR, the scheme will also provide farmers with €35/calf – up to a maximum of 40 calves – to meal feed calves for four weeks pre-weaning and two weeks post-weaning.

However, the reaction to the scheme from farm organisations has been mixed.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has described the money offered under the scheme as “Mickey Mouse money”.

Giving his initial reaction to the new scheme, ICSA president Dermot Kelleher told Agriland: “€1,700 is not going to do a lot for anybody, but we appreciate every help.

“Really and truly, when it comes down to it, it’s kind of Mickey Mouse money really. It’s not a great hill of beans either way,” Kelleher added.

He said: “Everything is a help, but it’s not going to change the world.”