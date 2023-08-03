Gardaí are investigating the report of a stolen tractor and other items, which took place in the Johnstown area of Bennekerry, Co Carlow.

It is understood that a Massey Ferguson was taken in the process.

Gardaí have confirmed that no arrests have been made in relation to the incident which occurred between July 23 and July 30 and investigations are still ongoing.

They have appealed to anyone in the area who may have any information in relation to the thefts to contact Carlow Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Stolen trailers in Roscommon

Gardaí in Co. Roscommon are also investigating the theft of two agricultural trailers.

One of the thefts happened last weekend (Sunday, July 30) at Ballymurray, Co. Roscommon.

The make of the trailer was a silver/metallic ProFit Trailer 16×7.

The other theft occurred in Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon.

The 12×6 ifor Williams trailer was taken from a yard on July 10, in the early hours of the morning at 2:20a.m.

The trailer was from T.H. Jenkinson & Co, from Co. Armagh.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information regarding the thefts.

If anyone has information or can identify person(s) that may be in a position to assist, they should contact Roscommon Garda Station or the Garda Confidential line.

Crime prevention officer for the Roscommon/Longford division, Sgt. Damien Bartley offered tips of crime prevention.

His tips include acquiring CCTV, using a wheel lock, using a security post – which is a metal bollard-style post locked to a socket in the ground.

Sgt. Damien Bartley has also advised owners to take photos and record the details of property, and mark using a “unique code”.