Gardaí in Co. Roscommon are investigating the theft of two agricultural trailers and have offered crime prevention tips for owners.

One of the thefts happened last weekend (Sunday, July 30) at Ballymurray, Co. Roscommon.

The make of the trailer was a silver/metallic ProFit Trailer 16×7.

Gardaí are also continuing to investigate the theft of a trailer from a farmyard in Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon.

The 12×6 ifor Williams trailer was taken from a yard on July 10, in the early hours of the morning at 2:20a.m.

The owner has asked if anyone has been offered or seen the trailer for sale to report it to gardaí.

The trailer was from T.H. Jenkinson & Co, Co. Armagh. Relevant details can be seen below.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information regarding the thefts.

If anyone has information or can identify person(s) that may be in a position to assist, they should contact Roscommon Garda Station or the Garda Confidential line.

Tips for theft prevention

Crime prevention officer for the Roscommon/Longford division, Sgt. Damien Bartley has offered tips for crime prevention following the two cases.

The tips include:

Store the trailer in a safe place;

Get CCTV. The footage makes it much more likely that stolen property can be traced;

If you don’t have your own secure yard to store a trailer, a security post can be used;

Putting an alarm onto your trailer gives the best chance of alerting someone to the attempted theft if you are targeted by criminals;

Use a wheel lock;

A strong 10mm chain with a padlock can be threaded through the trailer structure or wheels, or even attached to a ground anchor screwed into the ground for extra security.

Sgt. Bartley has also advised owners to take photos and record the details of the trailer. He said to mark property with a “unique code”.