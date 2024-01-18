The Minister For Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is set to attend a seminar focused on the future of the dairy calf to beef sector this afternoon (Thursday, January 18).

The event will take place in Portlaoise, Co. Laois, this afternoon and is being organised by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Teagasc, the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) and Bord Bia.

Described by Minister McConalogue as a “high-level seminar”, the event will focus on highlighting the potential of dairy calf to beef systems as an option for farmers.

The event is taking place as part of the implementation of the actions agreed by stakeholders in Food Vision 2030 to develop and support dairy-beef systems.

The seminar is aimed at key stakeholders in the beef and dairy sectors and will be opened by Minister McConalogue.

It will also see the launch of a consultation on a draft Action Plan to support dairy calf beef systems on farms.

Speaking ahead of the seminar, Minister McConalogue said: “This seminar is a collaborative effort between my department, Teagasc, Bord Bia and the ICBF.

“We are coming together with stakeholders to discuss progress to date on developing dairy calf-to-beef systems, and to collaborate further in making dairy calf-to-beef systems a profitable and sustainable option for farmers.

“It is important that the potential of these systems is fully understood in advance of the upcoming breeding season.”

The seminar will include two panel discussions, featuring farmers on actions at farm level, agencies and industry representatives on what they can do to assist farmers in this area.

It will conclude with the launch of a consultation on a draft action plan on supporting dairy calf-to-beef systems in Ireland.

Minister McConalogue affirmed his commitment to the suckler sector also, saying: “I remain very committed to the suckler beef sector, as can be seen by the provision of additional funding through Budget 2024 targeted at the sector in addition to the substantial supports already in place through the common agricultural policy (CAP) strategic plan (CSP).

“This initiative is designed to sit alongside that support in ensuring that livestock farmers have as many options as possible, and continue to develop in a sustainable manner.”

“It can and should work for both dairy and beef sectors, and we’re keen to hear the views of both. Stakeholders should ensure that their views are represented through active participation in the seminar and the consultation process.”

Also commenting on the seminar, Teagasc director Prof. Frank O’Mara said: “Greater integration between dairy and beef farmers to further develop successful dairy calf-to-beef systems is needed.

“This 10 point action plan, being prepared in consultation with the dairy and beef sectors, will emphasise the importance of dairy farmers breeding better quality stock, through the use of sexed semen and the dairy beef index (DBI), and beef farmers sourcing calves based on the Commercial Beef Value (CBV).”

Our Calf Care events, currently taking place with Animal Health Ireland (AHI), dairy processors and DairyBeef 500, are highlighting the need for adequate colostrum to be received by all calves born on farms, to ensure healthy stock for further rearing.”