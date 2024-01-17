Following high level discussions between the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and the Chinese premier Li Qiang today (Wednesday, January 17), Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, and Minister of State, Martin Heydon, confirmed the resumption of access for Irish beef exports to China.

Beef shipments to China had been suspended following the confirmation in November 2023 of an isolated case of atypical BSE (also known as mad cow disease).

This was detected by the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine’s (DAFM) surveillance programme and did not enter the feed or food chain and posed no risk to human health.

Atypical BSE occurs sporadically in all cattle populations at a very low rate and is not considered a public health risk.

Identification of an Atypical BSE case does not impact on Ireland’s negligible risk status.

Beef exports to resume

The suspension of access to the Chinese market was entirely precautionary and in line with a protocol agreed with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Minister McConalogue stated: “Negotiating the resumption of beef access has been a top priority for me since the temporary suspension last November.

“Utilising relationships that have been developed over recent years, my department has engaged at diplomatic, political and technical levels to provide the scientific and technical detail needed to reassure the Chinese authorities of the effectiveness of Ireland’s BSE controls.

“These efforts culminated in the presentation of detailed epidemiological information to China in early December, and my department delivered a detailed presentation to GACC vice-minister Li Kuiwen at a face-to-face meeting in Dublin last month

“I wish to thank the Chinese experts for their positive and constructive approach to this matter.”

The minister added that China’s decision to resume Irish beef imports on the same conditions as before represents a clear vote of confidence in Ireland’s food safety systems and in the output of its beef sector.

Minister of State, Martin Heydon, whose responsibilities include market development, hailed today’s news as a positive development for the Irish beef sector.

Minister Heydon said: “This is a great result for the Irish beef sector. It is a testament to the efforts of my department, Ireland’s food safety standards and the strong bilateral relations we have developed with Chinese counterparts

“During my meeting with GACC vice-minister Li Kuiwen in early December, I was delighted to showcase the effectiveness of Ireland’s BSE control and surveillance programmes.

“The detailed presentation delivered during our meeting provided the vice-minister and his officials with all of the necessary assurances and laid the groundwork for the resumption of trade.

Heydon has said that his department will continue to work with the Chinese authorities to maintain and enhance Ireland’s access to the Chinese market for Irish food and drink.

Exports

Ireland secured access for the export of frozen boneless beef to China in April 2018.

Exports grew steadily until May 2020 when shipments were suspended in line with the sanitary agreement governing the beef trade with China.

This suspension was lifted in January 2023. The value of Irish beef exports to China, were worth €20 million before the recent suspension in November 2023, according to DAFM.