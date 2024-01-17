

The European Commission has today (Wednesday, January 17) approved two Czech schemes, with a total budget of over €1.4 billion, to support farmers in preventing the spread of certain poultry and pig diseases.

The schemes aim to prevent the spread of avian influenza (bird flu), salmonella and poultry campylobacteriosis, along with porcine brucellosis, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, and salmonellosis.

The schemes, which will run until December 31, 2029 and involve a range of biosecurity measures, will be open to small, medium and large farmers in Czechia.

The aid will take the form of direct grants to support the additional costs of the cleaning of farm premises and equipment, treatment of feed and water and veterinary interventions.

The commission said that this aid will cover up to 50% of the eligible costs.

Advertisement

Czech schemes

The EU Commission assessed the schemes under EU State aid rules, which allows member states to support the development of certain economic activities under certain conditions.

The commission found that the proposed measures facilitate the production of poultry and pig meat.

It added that the schemes are necessary and appropriate to ensure that farmers put in place measures preventing the contamination of their farms and the spread of certain poultry and pig diseases.

The commission said that the schemes support general objectives of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) of ensuring long-term food security and improving the EU’s response to agriculture to societal demands on food and health.

It added that the aid will have an “incentive effect”, as the beneficiaries “would not put these measures in place without the public support”.

Advertisement

The aid brings about positive effects that outweigh any potential distortion of competition and trade in the EU, the commission said.

Commenting on the approval Margrethe Vestager, executive vice-president in charge of EU competition policy said:

“These €1.46 billion Czech schemes will ensure the production of healthy and safe food.

“They will support farmers in adopting measures to prevent the spread of certain animal diseases, and will contribute to achieving the EU agricultural objective of ensuring long-term food security, without unduly distorting competition,” she added.