Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien has announced the launch of the next cycle of the Multi-Annual Rural Water Programme, which covers the three-year period from 2024 to 2026.

The announcement provides for €125m of capital investment in rural water infrastructure under eight different funding measures.

Local authorities are asked to submit applications for funding from now until the closing date of April 12.

According to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the latest programme includes some changes to previous programmes.

These include an increase in the maximum grant available per house to €15,000 from €9,000, and “a dedicated funding measure” for group water schemes, which will be used to “amalgamate and/or rationalise” these group schemes.

The department said that the funding for group water schemes recognises “the fragmented nature of the sector”, and will “support their sustainability and improved water quality for consumers into the future”.

The department has also drafted documentation and guidance for local authorities and group water schemes, which set out responsibilities and obligations for those stakeholders.

Minister O’Brien’s department is set to meet with local authorities in the coming weeks and will organise workshops to support them in the preparation of their submissions for funding.

The National Federation of Group Water Schemes has also been asked to provide support to its members in the preparation of applications and the delivery of projects.

Commenting on the new Multi-Annual Rural Water Programme, Minister O’Brien said: “This programme is of vital importance in helping to provide safe and secure water services to rural areas that do not have access to Uisce Éireann services.

“[The programme] aims to build upon the success of previous Rural Water Programmes. In designing the programme I have recognised the need to be responsive to the changing needs and requirements within the rural water sector,” he added.

“As a result of extensive engagement and working in partnership with the key stakeholders in the sector, I have made some key improvements on the previous programme.

“I believe that these improvements will support Group Water Schemes to maintain, renew and develop their systems and networks, increasing their ability to provide safe, secure, high-quality water services to people in rural Ireland,” Minister O’Brien said.