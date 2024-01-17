The Taoiseach is to raise the ban on Irish exports of beef to China, worth an estimated €40 million, with the Chinese Premier Li Qiang when they meet this afternoon (Wednesday, January 17) at Farmleigh House in Dublin.

Beef exports from Ireland to China were suspended when a case of atypical BSE (mad cow disease, was discovered by Irish veterinary officials in November 2023.

The case, in a cow over 10-years-old, had not entered the food chain here.

The Taoiseach previously told the Dáil that detection of the atypical BSE case was “extremely disappointing for our farmers and our food industry”.

He had also stressed that the government would “work with the Chinese control authority to try to have ban lifted as soon as possible”.

Last month the Irish government submitted to Beijing a “detailed and comprehensive epidemiological report” on the atypical BSE case detected in November.

Today the Taoiseach will have an opportunity to emphasis the importance of Irish beef exports to China, directly with the Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a working lunch.

Beef ban

Ireland had only secured access to the important Chinese market again in January 2023 after beef exports had previously been suspended in May 2020 .

This followed the confirmation by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) of “an isolated case of atypical BSE” at that time.

Ireland was granted the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) negligible risk status for BSE in 2021, which is the lowest risk rating available. Atypical BSE is not a condition which is notifiable to the WOAH.

DAFM said the identification of this atypical BSE case in November 2023 would “not affect Ireland’s negligible risk status for BSE”.

According to the department: “Ireland’s BSE controls are robust and effective and consistent with legal requirements and best international practice.

“The discovery of this case exemplifies the strength of Ireland’s controls and surveillance system; demonstrable proof that our food and feed safety controls are effective.”

In 2019 Ireland exported approximately 8,186 tonnes of beef valued at €39.87 million to China.

Last month Minister of State at the DAFM, Martin Heydon, met in Dublin with the General Administration of Customs (GACC) from the People’s Republic of China to discuss the suspension of Irish beef exports.

GACC is the body with responsibility for customs, border checks and inspections on animal product imports into China.

Minister Heydon had urged the Chinese authorities “to expedite” their consideration of the epidemiological report and also asked them to facilitate “access for Irish beef once the temporary suspension has been lifted.”