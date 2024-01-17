MEPs will hold a final vote today (Wednesday, January 17) on a directive for labelling products, which will ban “greenwashing” and misleading information.

The new rules aim to make product labelling “clearer and more trustworthy”, according to the European Parliament.

This will be done by banning the use of general environmental claims, such as “environmentally friendly”, “natural”, “biodegradable”, “climate neutral” or “eco” without proof.

The directive would only allow the use of sustainability labels that are based on official certification schemes or established by public authorities.

Claims based on emissions offsetting schemes that a product has a neutral, reduced or positive impact on the environment would no longer be allowed.

Advertisement

The directive will also make producers focus more on the durability of their goods.

Product labelling

The new rules will make guarantee information more visible on products and create a new label to allow goods with a longer guarantee to stand out more, according to the European Parliament.

The new directive will also ban unfounded durability claims, prompts to replace consumables earlier than strictly necessary and presenting goods as repairable when they are not.

It will allow consumers to be able to choose products that are better for the environment than competing products.

It will also encourage competition towards more environmentally sustainable products and reduce the negative impact on the environment.

Advertisement

Monitoring of the directive has been proposed to be carried out by a third party, independent from both the scheme owner and trader, which has been verified by member states.

Certification schemes would include a complaints system that is available to consumers and other external stakeholders.

It would focus on non-compliance and ensure the withdrawal of the sustainability label.

Once the directive is signed into law, member states will have two years to transpose it into national legislation.