The new year has gotten off to a more stable start for sheep prices than was seen in the previous two years – with prices holding at some sites, and strengthening a notch at others.

According to Bord Bia’s sheep meat price dashboard, January of both 2022 and 2023 saw the average prices paid to farmers fall on a weekly basis from the opening of the year.

In 2022, prices began to stabilise and strengthen from late January onwards while in 2023, prices began to strengthen from early March onwards.

The sheep price trend to date this year appears to be one of stability and strengthening.

Sheep trade: Lamb factory quotes

As of Monday, January 15, Kildare Chilling was quoting €6.60/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus bringing its quote up to €6.70/kg. This price is available for lambs up to 23kg carcass weight.

Light lambs under 16kg carcass weight or lambs grading an O2 or P1 are being quoted at €5.00/kg.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €6.80/kg for lambs this week.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €6.45 plus a 20c/kg QA bonus bringing its offering to €6.65/kg.

Other outlets are quoting €6.50/kg plus a 15c/kg QA bonus, bringing their price offerings up to €6.65/kg, and these are paying up to 23kg also.

The top prices reported to Agriland for fat lambs this week is €6.85/kg all in.

Ewe factory quotes

For better-type ewes with carcass weights ranging from 35-43kg, Kildare Chilling is quoting €2.90/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus bringing its offering to €3.00/kg.

Ewes with carcass weights ranging from 23-35kg are being quoted at €2.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus leaving €2.70/kg available for these types.

Poorer-fleshed ewes and ewes with carcass weights below 23kg are being quoted at €2.00/kg.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €2.00/kg for rams up to 43kg carcass weight.

Ballon Meats is quoting €3.20/kg for fat ewes.

ICM is quoting €2.70/kg for fat ewes while other outlets are quoting €2.65/kg all in for fat ewes.