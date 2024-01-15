There is positive news to report in this week’s factory quotes for beef cattle, as prime cattle quotes have increased by as much as 10c/kg at some outlets.

Despite this price increase, other factories are holding their price quotes at a similar level to last week for all cattle types leaving a variation of up to 15c/kg, and more in cases, in steer (bullock) price quotations this week.

While prime cattle price quotes have increased at some sites, O and P grade cow price quotes have remained relatively consistent with last week – albeit with big variations in price depending on the quality of cows presented, and the processor in question.

Factory quotes – prime cattle

Looking first at the stronger end of the price offerings, one Donegal-based outlet was offering €5/kg on the grid (plus a 10c/kg weight bonus on eligible cattle, with a carcass weight between 300-400kg) for steers last Monday, but has raised its offering to €5.10/kg for steers this week.

This leaves €5.20/kg on the grid available for eligible steers with a carcass weight of between 300-400kg.

While factory quotes would suggest the highest prices are available for cattle in Donegal, a look at the ‘all in’ average prices paid for R+3= grade steers in the week ending, Sunday, January 7, suggests differently. Farmers can view these prices here.

So, while top quotes for steers are coming in at €5.20/kg (for 300-400kg carcass weight) today, most other outlets were holding back on their quotes this morning, with price offerings of €5.05-5.10/kg on the grid.

These outlets will likely have to pay a little extra to secure volumes of cattle from larger suppliers.

The top heifer quotes are coming in at €5.25/kg on the grid this week (for eligible 300-400kg carcass weight heifers).

Despite this, the general run of price quotes for heifers is ranging from €5.10-5.15/kg, with some outlets opening the week at lower rates, but likely having to pay more to secure larger numbers of heifers.

Cow price

O and P grade cow price quotes seem to have remained similar to last week, with increases seen in the offerings for the R and U grade cows.

U grade cows are being quoted at top prices of €4.70/kg, with €4.40-4.60/kg being quoted for R grade cows.

O grade cows are being quoted at €4.20-4.30 for the better types, while P grade cows are being quoted at €4.00-4.10/kg.

To view the prices actually paid for cows by grade in the first week of this year, farmers can click here.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.20-5.40/kg for U grades, with €5.10-5.30/kg being quoted for R grades.

O grade bulls are being quoted at €4.90-5.10/kg, generally speaking with €4.80-5.00/kg being quoted for P grade bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.05-5.10/kg on the grid.

Prices actually paid for young bulls in the first week of this year can be viewed here.

There is plenty of variation in price quotes between outlets and carcass specifications, and prices actually paid to farmers will vary depending on the processor and the number and type of cattle the farmer has on offer.