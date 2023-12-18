A new market has been secured for Irish dairy heifers, as a contract has been signed to supply 1,000 of these to customers located in the Lebanon.

The contract has been secured by Wicklow Calf Company and South East Dairy Stock.

Speaking to Agriland, a spokesperson from Wicklow Calf Company confirmed: “In the last few weeks, we have sent out a number of truck loads of maiden heifers, and in-calf heifers to Lebanon through ports in Europe. These heifers travelled by boat from Spain and Croatia.

“We have signed a contract for 1,000 heifers and selections are going to be starting from tomorrow, Tuesday, December 19.”

The spokesperson also confirmed that customers from this market will be coming to Ireland to view the livestock and export facilities tomorrow, Tuesday, December 19.

Some of the first Irish dairy heifers being unloaded at Tarragona, Spain, ahead of their sea voyage to Lebanon

Wicklow Calf Company has also outlined that a number of north African countries “are very interested” in purchasing dairy breeding stock in Ireland.

“There is very strong interest for Irish dairy breeding stock from a number of different countries.

“The availability in Europe has been impacted as a result of the recent Bluetongue outbreaks and countries that were supplying them now can’t due to restrictions,” a spokesperson from Wicklow Calf Company added.

Both maiden and in-calf dairy breeding stock are currently being purchased to supply the contract and farmers who are interested in supplying cattle for the contract can contact either Wicklow Calf Company or South East Dairy Stock.