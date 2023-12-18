The Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) has claimed that it has clear evidence confirming that sewage treatment plants are adding significantly to Ireland’s water quality problems.

This issue was specifically addressed by IGGG committee member, Ollie Whyte, during his presentation to a recent farmer meeting, held in Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

Whyte said: “Up to this point, we had repeatedly indicated to all relevant public bodies that farmers were not the only contributors to the water quality issue. In our opinion, sewage treatment plants were also part of the problem.

“In response to these claims, we were told that the water quality problem was a farmer-related issued, 66% of which was attributed to livestock farmers, and 33% ascribed to the tillage sector.

“We decided to secure our own figures regarding the actual quality of the water emanating from sewage treatment plants.”

Sewage treatment analysis

An independent analysis of the water directly downstream of sewage treatment plants is now taking place, which is being supported by the IGGG.

“The full results from this project will be published in the early New Year,” Whyte explained.

“It is evident from the work already undertaken, that sewage treatment plants are key contributors to the water quality problems identified in Ireland.”

IGGG committee members believe that the water analysis results can be used to better argue the case for the retention of Ireland’s current nitrates derogation.

Whyte went on to point out that the last 12 months have seen IGGG forge stronger and better working relationships with the government, all of the political parties, and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) officials.

The group said it is also starting to forge good working relations with a range of political groupings in Brussels.

Value of grain

According to Ollie Whyte, the main priority of the IGGG remains that of securing full recognition for the quality of Irish grain.

“Ireland’s cereal growers meet the highest environmental standards in the world,” he stated.

“Yet our grain is simply mixed with cereals and maize imported from other parts of the world, where environmental standards are much lower.

“There is no price recognition given to the quality of home-produced cereals from an animal feed perspective. This situation must be changed with immediate effect.

“The IGGG remains totally committed to communicating the needs of Irish tillage farmers in the most effective way possible.”