The final Food Vision Tillage Group report will be published early in the New Year, possibly January. This is according to the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) chair, Bobby Miller.

He spoke at a recent IGGG farmer meeting, which was held in Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

Miller said: “Once published, all of the stakeholder groups involved will have an opportunity to comment on its recommendations. After that, it’s over to the government.”

Miller made the point that the final report is likely to be a mixed bag.

“There will be recommendations that we, as the IGGG, will accept. There are other issues that we may have a problem with,” he continued.

“However, there is one fundamental point within all of this. Once the final report has been agreed, it’s up to the government to act.”

Support for tillage

Miller wants to see real and meaningful decisions taken by the government on behalf of Ireland’s tillage sector, in the wake of the report publication.

And this will mean the availability of greater support levels for cereal and other tillage farmers.

“The government is already committed to the expansion of the tillage sector. It’s time that a real plan was laid out to make this happen.

“The publication of the report will give the government the perfect backdrop to allow it put to forward a detailed plan for the future of the tillage sector in Ireland.

“The IGGG will act to ensure that the Tillage Vision Group report is not allowed to simply gather dust on a bookshelf,” the chair said.

Miller added that the IGGG will also push to have the good news associated with tillage farming more effectively communicated in 2024 and beyond.

“We are the sector within Irish agriculture with the lowest carbon footprint,” he said.

“This reality is already recognised within Ireland’s Climate Action Plan. This is why the government says it wants to see the significant expansion of the tillage sector.

“A very fundamental problem remains – tillage farmers are not recognised for the role they play at the very heart of Irish agriculture. It’s up to government to ensure that this narrative is changed,” Miller explained.

The IGGG also intends to push to have changes made within the current Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) regulations and support measures, to further facilitate the needs of Irish tillage farmers.

“There is an absolute onus on the government to act decisively on behalf of Irish tillage farmers, and all of this must become a reality in early 2024.”