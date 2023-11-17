Two ships carrying a combined total of approximately 5,500 Irish cattle have departed from Ireland in the past week.

The separate consignments are now on route to their destination markets.

The Ganado Express departed from the east of the country yesterday, Thursday, November 16, carrying a consignment of just under 3,400 cattle on behalf of Viastar.

A spokesperson from Viastar confirmed to Agriland that the cattle on board are primarily Friesian and continental bulls with a small number of bullocks on-board also.

The consignment is bound for Israel. Viastar has also said it is currently sourcing similar-type cattle for another consignment, which is expected to depart the country for a market in the Middle East in January 2024.

Separately, the Sarah M departed from Foynes Port in Limerick on Friday, November 10, carrying 2,100 bulls on behalf of Curzon Livestock. The cattle on this consignment are primarily Friesian and continental bulls also and are bound for Libya.

Irish cattle exports up 14%

Irish cattle exports to-date this year are approaching 300,000 head, according to latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

As of Sunday, October 29, DAFM figures show a total of over 297,000 cattle have been exported in the first 43 weeks of this year.

Overall, cattle export figures to-date this year are up 14% on last year and 30% on figures from the same time period of 2021.

The table below shows Irish cattle exports by type in the first 43 weeks of 2021, 2022 and 2023: Source: DAFM

Disease restrictions in France and Spain are helping to add further demand for Irish cattle within and outside of Europe.

The number of calves exported this year has increased by 21% on 2022 levels and 47% on 2021 levels.