Live animal exports in September 2023 were worth a total of €133 million, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed today (Friday, November 17).

In their analysis of goods, exports and imports for September 2023, the CSO has shown in the first nine months of 2023, the export of live animals has been worth a total of €530 million.

Exports of live animals in September 2023 totalled €133 million, which makes up 25% of the total value of live animal exports in the first nine months of the year, which stand at €530 million.

It is an increase of €26 million in the live animal exports from September 2022, which were worth €107 million.

Exports to Great Britain (GB) were €1.168 billion, which was 7% of total exports in September 2023.

The products which accounted for the largest share of exports were food and live animals with a value of €412 million, followed by machinery and transport equipment worth €224 million.

Agricultural imports

Food and live animal imports from GB were worth €218 million in September 2023, and a total of €1.73 billion from January to September 2023.

Food and live animal imports in September from Northern Ireland (NI) were worth €107 million, and a total of €999 million from January to September this year.

Ireland imported a total of €33 million worth of live animals in September 2023, and a total of €194 million in the first nine months of the year.

Ireland imported a total of €70 million in dairy products and birds’ eggs in September 2023, and a total of €778 million from January to September.

Feeding stuff for animals (excluding unmilled cereals) imported to Ireland in September 2023 was worth €99 million, and a total of €1.06 billion in the first nine months of the year.

There has been a total of €211 million in agricultural materials for further production imported to Ireland in September 2023, with €76 million of this coming from the EU.

Agricultural exports

Ireland exported a total of €380 million worth of dairy products and birds’ eggs in September 2023, and a total of €3.08 billion in the first nine months of the year.

There was €151 million in food and live animals exported to NI in September 2023, and a total of €1.3 billion from January to September 2023.

Food and live animal exports to GB were worth €412 million in September, and a total of €2.97 billion from January to September 2023.

Ireland exported a total of €45 million of feeding stuff for animals (excluding unmilled cereals) in September 2023, and a total of €454 million in the first nine months of the year.

There has been a total of €1.047 billion in agricultural produce exported from Ireland in September 2023, with €439 million of this going to GB and NI.

Agricultural produce exported to the United States of America in the first nine months of the year has totalled €438 million, while exports to the EU stand at €3.34 billion during the same period.