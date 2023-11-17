The Global Dairy Platform (GDP) and the International Dairy Federation (IDF) have announced their dedication to climate action and sustainability as the United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP28) nears.

COP28, which is a international climate meeting held each year, will take place from Thursday, November 30 until Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

While maintaining its role of supplying the world, the dairy stakeholders said that the sector has recognised the urgency of addressing climate change and has adopted the responsibility to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The global dairy sector is implementing a more sustainable future, while optimising dairy’s positive effects on soil and ecosystem services through innovation and a commitment to helping the environment, according to the two representative bodies.

Commitment to climate action

The GDP and IDF added that many events within the dairy sector have showed the commitment to climate change including:

The Dairy Sustainability Framework which was created in 2013;

The signing of the Dairy Declaration of Rotterdam in 2016 between IDF and the United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO);

The launch of Pathways to Dairy Net Zero’.

Launched at the UN Food Systems Summit in September 2021, the Pathways to Dairy Net Zero global climate initiative is supported by more than 200 leading organisations, including governments, industry groups, academia, small- and large-scale processors including the 10 largest dairy companies in the world.

Global dairy reliance

According to the two bodies, the global dairy sector is relied upon by the growing global population of eight billion people for nutritious, safe, and sustainable foods.

“The production, trade, and consumption of milk and dairy products foster strong communities worldwide, contributing to resilient food systems where everyone has access to sufficient high-quality food for healthy and productive lives,” they have said.

The GDP and IDF said that acknowledging the importance of aligning with global climate goals, multiple stakeholders within the sector have collaborated on initiatives to accelerate progress in addressing climate change.