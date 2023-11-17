The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has launched a workplace inspection campaign focused on agricultural contractors across Northern Ireland.

The inspection programme is being undertaken as part of the industry wide HSENI ‘Drive Danger Out’ campaign.

HSENI inspectors will visit agricultural contractors to ensure their workplace transport safety management procedures comply with legislation and are appropriate to safeguard themselves, their workforce, farm families and members of the public at all the sites they work on.

Safety

The workplace transport inspections will begin this month and run until March 2024.

During inspections, the HSENI will focus on three key areas: safe site, safe vehicle and safe driver.

The HSENI said that contractors must take particular care during busier times of the year on farms.

It added that extra precautions should be taken in instances where contractors are not familiar with the site they are working on, including walking the land to note potential hazards.

Speaking about the workplace transport campaign, Camilla Mackey, HSENI principal inspector, said: “Workplace transport and the use of equipment continues to cause death and major injuries in the agricultural industry.

“Agricultural contractors are themselves employers and have responsibilities under the Health and Safety at Work Order to keep their employees and themselves safe whilst at work.

“Through the workplace transport campaign, we will work to ensure contractors are aware of their legal responsibilities.

“We will provide help and advice, but where necessary HSENI Inspectors will take enforcement action to ensure compliance with health and safety legislation,” she added.