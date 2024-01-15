The sheep sale at Athenry Mart, Co. Galway, has been cancelled today (Monday, January 15).

Speaking to Agriland this morning, the chair of Athenry Mart, Michael Francis Murphy, said the mart has “a few issues that we need to resolve before our licence is renewed”.

He said the marts licence “was up at the end of the year” (2023).

Murphy also told Agriland that there are a few “small issues” that need to be resolved with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and he added “they have no problem granting our licence… just need to get this thing sorted”.

He detailed that mart staff are “actively working on it” trying to resolve the issues and also stated that “it will certainly be a day or two”.

“We’re not sure if we will be back for the Thursday sale or not,” Murphy added.

He confirmed that the sheep sale will not be taking place at the mart today and said that “it’s looking like there will not be a cattle sale tomorrow (Tuesday, January 16), we won’t have it resolved, but in a matter of days, we will be up and running again”.

Agriland has contacted DAFM for comment.

Livestock mart licence

Livestock marts must meet operating standards and animal health standards in order to receive the licence they require to trade.

In order to operate a livestock mart, the licence must be granted by DAFM following an application by the operator.

Certain conditions must be met in order for an operator to secure the licence which sets out that buildings, fixtures and fittings must be constructed in such a manner to “facilitate cleaning and disinfection and minimise the risk from and spread of disease”.

Floors must also be constructed in a manner and of a material that facilitates the drainage of liquids and waste.

Animals must have access to adequate food and water and the mart “should take all reasonable steps to facilitate smooth movement of animals and mitigate animal baulking or fright”.