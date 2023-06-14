Agriland Media Group is continuing to add to its team with the appointment of Colm Ryan to the news department.

Colm holds a Bachelors degree in english and history, and a Masters in international relations from University College Cork (UCC).

He also completed the Green Cert at Kildalton Agricultural College and has gained valuable experience in the fields of education and banking.

Colm comes from a sheep and beef farm on the south-Wexford coast and will join the editorial team of Agriland as a news journalist.

Agriland appointments

The latest addition of Colm Ryan to the newsteam, follows a series of appointments made by the publisher in recent weeks.

Recent appointments have been made to the editorial and commercial teams as well as AGRIcreative.

It marks the next stage in the media publisher’s plans to expand its offering to its growing audience and innovate into new areas.

Appointments to the commercial division include new account executives, Niall Thompson, Cathal Clarke and Peter Stones.

Keith Graham was recently appointed as head of video with AGRIcreative, while Patrick Butterly was also appointed as a videographer.

Recent appointments to the editorial team included multimedia journalist, Charlie Morrey and Dublin City University (DCU) journalism graduate, Louise Hickey.

Among the most popular features with our audience of the Agriland platform is The Farming Week podcast.

The weekly round-up of the biggest agricultural stories of the week is available on the Agriland website and all major podcast platforms each Friday and you can listen to previous episodes by clicking here.