The Cork Summer Show 2023 is taking place this weekend (Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18) in what is an event that those with farming and non-farming interests will be eager to attend.

The two-day festival takes place at the Cork Show Grounds, Curraheen Road, where there will be cooking demonstrations, traditional agricultural competitions, live music, retail stalls, and a fun fair.

With 40,000 people visiting the show each year, organisers are gearing up for a similar attendance again this year.

Cork Summer Show

The Cork Summer Show has updated its wide range of attractions for the weekend to include many craft businesses, artists and creatives that will be present.

Organised by the Munster Agricultural Society (MAS), the show caters for all the agricultural sectors, with competitions for cattle, ponies, equine, poultry, sheep, goats, and pigs.

Attendees can also visit the small animals’ zone and get up close to animals from all over the world, watch a sheep herding demonstration, pig agility demonstration, and a farrier demonstrating horseshoe making.

Food and crafts

As it is the largest outdoor food fare in Munster, visitors to the Cork Summer Show will be treated to a wide array of culinary options across the weekend.

For those interested in food, cookery demonstrations run every hour, as well as over 50 food and drink stalls offering burgers, pizzas, crepes and ice cream.

There will be no shortage of drinks, as many local Irish craft drinks producers will be serving local whiskey, mead, craft beer, cider, and others.

The show will feature local artisan stalls with crafts and products, such as art, honey, candles and wooden toys.

Visitors to the show can choose from a range of honey and beeswax products from Ballinora Bees, which produces raw honey, and from Hanna’s Bees, which makes honey based skin care products and candles.

The tradition of stick making will continue at the show with a demonstration of the drying, the design and the shaping of the many types of traditional walking sticks.

Machinery

The Cork Summer Show will host the latest models of cars, SUVs and 4X4s on display, but for those interested in an older type of motor, they won’t need to look too far.

Organised by the Courtbrack Vintage Society, the Vintage Rally Zone will host over 150 vintage vehicles, including steam engines, cars, tractors, motorbikes and combine harvesters.

It will offer the chance for visitors to be able to chat to motor enthusiasts, and to also buy tools, parts, and memorabilia.

In the Agri Machinery Zone, visitors can see the modern machinery on display, with the very latest tractors, JCBs, quads, balers, and combine harvesters.